Cipia’s European automaker design win will include eight car models

Further to the company’s July 3 announcement of its first design win with a European OEM, Cipia has been informed that the win will include seven additional models

Cipia, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider,today announced that following the company’s July 3, 2023 announcement of its first design win with a European OEM, it can now confirm that the award covers eight different car models. Cipia will implement its Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) in all eight models, which will be sold in Europe. One of the car models will start production during 2024; the SOP for the other models is not yet confirmed.

From July 2026, all new cars registered in the European Union will be required to include a distraction and drowsiness monitoring system installed in the vehicle, spurring European automakers to incorporate such systems in their new models.

Cipia’s market leading technology uses computer vision and AI to monitor a driver’s state in real time, by tracking head pose, direction of gaze, driver position and actions to determine if the driver is focused on the road, distracted or drowsy, holding a phone while driving and more.

A month ago, Cipia announced that a leading global OEM has started production on three car models that will integrate Cipia’s Driver Sense driver monitoring system. The three vehicles are being produced for the global market, including the USA.

With this design win, Cipia has reached 40 design wins, over 12 platforms, across 8 car manufacturers.

SOURCE: Cipia