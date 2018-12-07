Christof Schminke, Managing Director, Trafi confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Christof Schminke, Managing Director at Trafi as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Christof will participate in the following panel discussion:

Will mobility as a service become the new normal?

There are currently more mobility as a service (MaaS) options available than at any other time in history and, with the introduction and anticipated widespread adoption of blockchain technology, machine learning and connected, autonomous and electric vehicles, the sector is primed for massive growth.

What MaaS business models are currently in operation and how will these evolve?

What is the market worth and which factors will drive growth?

What factors will limit the MaaS market and how can they be addressed?

How will stakeholders expand their services outside highly-populated areas?

How will MaaS impact the ownership model and the number of cars on the road?

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.

