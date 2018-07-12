Grasp the future of mobility

9-10 July 2019 @ The Mövenpick Hotel Stuttgart Airport

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help companies understand the future of mobility.

Learn

More than 50 experts will provide unique insight into the business models, technologies and trends that are shaping the future of mobility. Topics for 2019 include autonomous vehicle mapping and testing, artificial intelligence, connected vehicle networks, automotive data, automaker strategy, eMobility, urban mobility, mobility-as-a-service and the consumer of the future. We’ll close out the conference with a case study on the future of mobility in Stuttgart.

Explore

Around 20 exhibitors will be on hand to help you explore the technology and services that are shaping the future of mobility.

Grow your network

More than 200 stakeholders will attend our Stuttgart conference, making it the perfect place to grow your professional network.

