Christian Weingaertner is appointed director, Strategy & Business Transformation, Ford of Europe, effective Aug. 1, 2019.

In this new role, Weingaertner is responsible for the development of Ford of Europe business strategy, supporting culture change and for progressing the implementation of the organizational redesign of the business in Europe. He reports to Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, and John Lawler, vice president, Strategy, Ford Motor Company.

Weingaertner joins Ford from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he served most recently as partner in the automotive practice area. He began working with Ford in Dearborn, Mich., USA, as a BCG consultant in 2017, before consulting Ford of Europe beginning in 2018. Weingaertner joined BCG in 2008.

He earned a PhD in economics from the University of Zurich and a master’s degree in technology and management from the Technical University of Munich.

Weingaertner enjoys travelling, skiing and rock climbing.

SOURCE: Ford