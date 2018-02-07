Chevrolet:All-new Traverse RS offers turbocharged performance, personalized styling

With turbocharged performance and aggressive, blacked-out styling cues, the 2018 Traverse RS injects a distinctive dose of fun-to-drive sportiness into the midsize SUV segment.

Based on the redesigned 2018 Traverse, which offers best-in-class maximum cargo room (98.2 cubic feet1), more technologies than the previous model and an enhanced roster of available active safety features, the Traverse RS is part of an expanded six-trim lineup focused on capability, convenience and choice.

“The 2018 Traverse offers a full product lineup positioned to effectively compete across the segment,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “By offering customers more choice with higher-end entries like the RS, which has a more street-inspired look, and top-of-the-line High Country, Chevrolet now offers a comfortable and connected Traverse for every lifestyle.”

The RS’s unique styling elements include a black grille, black window trim, black roof rails and black bowtie emblems, along with 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a Dark Android finish.

The RS is also the first Traverse model to offer turbocharged performance, delivering a spirited driving experience that is unique within the lineup. A power-dense, direct-injected Ecotec 2.0L turbo engine generates up to 257 horsepower (192 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm). Ninety percent of the peak torque is available at only 2,100 rpm, for a confident feeling of power on demand at all speeds.

A nine-speed automatic transmission is matched with the engine, contributing to EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg in city driving and 26 mpg on the highway.

Additional standard content on the Traverse RS includes:

HID headlamps and LED daytime running lamps

Upper and lower active aero shutters

Chevrolet MyLink radio with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen and navigation

OnStar ® 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi® hotspot (3-month/3GB data trial) 2

4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi® hotspot (3-month/3GB data trial) Multicolor driver information center display

Jet Black leather-appointed seating surfaces

Heated front seats

Universal Home Remote

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Bose premium 10-speaker audio system

Power liftgate

Keyless Open with extended-range Remote Keyless Entry

Remote start

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert 3

Rear Cross Traffic Alert 3

Rear Park Assist 3

Surround Vision 3

Rear Camera Mirror 3

Rear Seat Reminder 4

Teen Driver3

The Traverse RS is on sale now with an MSRP of $43,095. The price includes the destination charge but excludes tax, title and other dealer fees.

1With second- and third-row seats folded flat. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.

2Requires a compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Visit onstar.com for coverage map, details and system limitations. Data plan provided by AT&T.

3Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for important safety or driver assistance feature limitations and information.

4Does not detect people or items. Always check rear seat before exiting.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.