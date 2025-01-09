Chevrolet announces 2025 Corvette ZR1 pricing

Chevrolet announced pricing for the fastest, quickest and most powerful Corvette ever.

Chevrolet announced pricing for the fastest, quickest and most powerful Corvette ever. With a top speed of 233 mph on the track, 0-60 in 2.3 seconds1 and 1,064 horsepower, the Corvette ZR1 is unrivaled by any current production car priced under $1 million.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show, which gets underway on Friday. All four major General Motors brands – Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick – will be participating in the show.

Chevrolet will begin accepting orders for the 2025 Corvette ZR1 in mid-February, at a starting MSRP* of $174,995 (including $1,695 DFC) for the 1LZ coupe and $184,995 (including DFC) for the 1LZ hardtop convertible. The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is available in two trims – 1LZ and 3LZ. All 2025 ZR1s come standard with:

A hand-assembled 1,064 hp twin-turbo V8 engine

Visible carbon fiber roof

Carbon ceramic brakes

Performance Data Recorder

Carbon fiber ground effects and side intakes

“ZR1 is an example of design and engineering excellence, one where we push the boundaries of what’s possible in terms of performance,” said Scott Bell, vice president of global Chevrolet. “It was important for us to stay true to Corvette’s promise of a vehicle whose world-class capabilities completely outmatch its price.”

Performance Options

The ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero Package (TOM), with an MSRP of $8,495, replaces the standard aero package and adds an aggressive, high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood spoiler. The package also adds underbody strakes to increase downforce.

The ZTK Performance Package (ZTK), with an MSRP of $1,500, requires the Carbon Fiber Aero Package to unlock the ultimate track configuration. The ZTK package incorporates:

1LZ includes 3LZ includes everything on 1LZ, plus 8-way power GT1 or Competition Sport seats Heated and ventilated Napa leather GT2 or Competition Sport seats with power lumbar/wing adjust HD Rear Vision Camera** and Rear Camera Mirror** HD Front and Rear Vision Cameras,** front camera is curb view Bose premium 10-speaker sound system 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system 12-inch diagonal color instrument cluster Custom Leather-wrapped instrument panel, door trim and console 3LZ also has leather wrapped interior – heat / vent seats with lumber/wing adjust, memory package, heated, power fold mirrors, side blind zone, rear cross traffic, wireless phone charger Engine Appearance Package Leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fiber trim and shift paddles

Competitive breakdown 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2022 McLaren 765LT 2024 Ferrari SF90 XX 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto Base MSRP $173,300 $241,300 $382,500 $528,764 $608,358 Horsepower 1064 hp 518 hp 755 hp 1016 hp (combined) 1001 hp (combined) Torque 828 lb-ft 342 lb-ft 590 lb-ft 590 lb-ft 739 lb-ft Top Speed 233 mph 184 mph 205 mph 199 mph 218 mph

The 3LZ coupe is available for a starting MSRP* of $185,995 (including DFC) or $195,995 (including DFC) for the 3LZ convertible. Production of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 will begin at Bowling Green Assembly in Q2. Those interested in purchasing should work with their preferred Corvette dealer for ordering details.

2025 Corvette ZR1 at a glance:

A 5.5L, twin-turbocharged LT7 DOHC flat-plane crank V8 engine

1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm, per SAE guidelines — the most power ever from a factory Corvette and the most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer

The fastest car ever built by an American auto manufacturer, capable of 233 mph

0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds 1 and ¼ mile of 9.6 seconds 1 at 150 mph makes ZR1 the quickest Corvette ever

and ¼ mile of 9.6 seconds at 150 mph makes ZR1 the quickest Corvette ever Purposeful carbon fiber aero package creating over 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed

1On a closed course. Based on initial vehicle movement.

*The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees, optional equipment. Dealer sets final price.

**Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

SOURCE: Chevrolet