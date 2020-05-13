Chery included in MIIT’s “New-generation AI Innovation Key Task Undertaker List”

Recently the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has released the “New-generation AI Innovation Key Task Undertaker List”. Chery’s “Communication System Applied in Aided Driving or Autonomous Driving Vehicles” was on the list.

MIIT started to recruit undertakers of AI innovation key tasks in December 2019, for the purpose of recruiting and selecting a number of innovators with core technologies and strong innovation capacity, breaking the bottleneck of AI development, accelerating the deep integration of China’s AI industry with China’s real economy, and promoting innovation development. Being selected into the list means Chery will take a part in national new-generation AI innovation as a major innovator.

As one of the enterprises that deployed operations in the area of intelligent driving earliest in China, Chery teamed up with the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2010 to establish an autonomous driving vehicle technology platform. In 2018, to fully embrace intelligentization, Chery launched an intelligent strategic brand-“Chery Lion”. The platform includes five business sectors (Chery Lion Intelligent Driving, Chery Lion, Chery Lion Intelligent Win, Chery Lion Intelligent Manufacturing, Chery Lion Intelligent Travel), and covers Chery’s full life cycle from R&D to manufacturing, marketing and service. “Chery Lion” focusing on ICV and “Chery Lion Intelligent Driving” focusing on autonomous driving are the two core business sectors.

In technology reserves, Chery has worked with Baidu Apollo to launch an autonomous driving technology platform. In 2019, Chery kicked off public road tests in North America as the world’s 65th holder of California’s Autonomous Vehicle Driving Permit. On the basis of putting L2 autonomous driving vehicles into mass production, Chery is expected to achieve L3 conditional autonomous driving by 2020 and L4 highly autonomous driving by 2025.

Besides, Chery first concluded the “Cooperative Agreement on 5G Application in Autonomous Driving” with China Telecom in 2019. Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly build a 5G autonomous driving demonstration park and a united 5G intelligent vehicle laboratory, and jointly promote 5G application in the development, testing and demonstrative operations of Chery’s autonomous driving technologies. To date 5G has been fully accessible in 5G autonomous driving demonstration park.

Selecting Chery into MIIT’s “New-generation AI Innovation Key Task Undertaker List” shows the recognition of Chery’s AI achievements and the expectation for Chery’s future development. In the future, Chery will continue to push forward vehicle intelligentization, deepen operations in the AI area, follow China’s national AI strategy and advance the commercialization of intelligent vehicles.

SOURCE: Chery