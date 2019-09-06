Change of leadership at MOIA: Robert Henrich succeeds Ole Harms

Volkswagen’s mobility subsidiary MOIA is realigning its leadership team. The founder and former CEO Ole Harms is leaving MOIA to take on new, responsible tasks in the Group. Details of the new function will be announced at a later date. The new CEO at MOIA is the former Chief Operating Office Robert Henrich, who was instrumental in developing MOIA’s ridesharing service. He is joined by CFO Frank Dilger to make up MOIA’s new leadership team.

“We would like to thank Ole Harms for his very successful leadership of MOIA over the last three years”, Thomas Sedran, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MOIA, said. “MOIA has come far since it was founded in December 2016. A small team has grown into a company with several hundred employees and drivers. The groundbreaking electric ridesharing service in Hanover, Hamburg and soon also in London has met with a very positive response from the public and customers. The time has now come to develop the service further. Robert Henrich brings exactly the right experience to this new phase.”

Prior to joining MOIA, Robert Henrich already held the post of CEO at various mobility companies such as moovel and car2go. He has been with MOIA since January 2017. He began by managing pilot operations in Hanover and then played a key role in launching the MOIA service in Hamburg in April 2019. “Our service in Hamburg is experiencing strong growth in terms of customers, drivers, fleet and infrastructure”, Robert Henrich said. “We are already expecting one million customers in the fourth quarter of this year, that is more than 10,000 customers per day.”

Ole Harms: “Over the last three years we did some truly pioneering work for a new mobility offering. My thanks go to our great team for these exciting and successful years, and I am looking forward to bringing the experience I have gained in some 20 years working for the automotive and technology industry to my new role in the Volkswagen Group.”

As Europe’s largest ridesharing project, MOIA has become a visible part of everyday mobility in Hamburg and Hanover in just a few months and is generating strong interest from cities, transport experts and customers. Through the further expansion of the service in Hamburg and by optimizing software and operating processes, MOIA is gearing up to offer safe, convenient and eco-friendly mobility in further cities going forward, thereby improving the quality of life for many people.

