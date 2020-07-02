Change in Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Effective August 1, 2020, Dr. Alexandra Baum-Ceisig has been appointed Member of the Board Management of FS AG responsible for HR & Organization. She succeeds Christiane Hesse, who is retiring for age reasons.

Dr. Alexandra Baum-Ceisig holds a doctorate in political science and is a trained retail specialist. She has worked for the Volkswagen Group for more than 13 years. She started her career in 1990 with Wöhrl GmbH in Osnabrück. In 1998, she joined the University of Osnabrück, where she was a lecturer and research officer. In 2006, she moved to Volkswagen in Wolfsburg and worked for the Group Works Council. In 2015, Alexandra Baum-Ceisig was responsible for the Institute of Labor and Human Resources, before becoming Head of Autovision in Wolfsburg in 2016. Most recently, she was Head of Human Resources, Non-Production Departments, of Volkswagen AG.

Christiane Hesse had been Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Financial Services AG responsible for Human Resources and Organization since 2009.

SOURCE: Volkswagen