CES 2020: Bosch presents intelligent technology that is “Invented for life”

At CES® 2020 in Las Vegas, Central Hall, booth #12401 from January 7 to 10, 2020, Bosch is presenting connected products for mobility and the home. Among the highlights at the trade fair are solutions that either make use of artificial intelligence (AI) or that were developed or manufactured with its help. The international supplier of technology and services wants to make AI safe, robust, and explainable, whether in manufacturing, smart homes, or automated driving.

CES 2020 Innovation Awards: award-winning Bosch solutions

In the run-up to CES 2020, Bosch twice received the highest score in the Innovation Awards and was also a three-time Honoree. The CES Innovation Awards are an annual program run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) covering 28 categories, and serve as an indicator of future trends. In addition to the 3D display for cars, a world first from the Car Multimedia division also received the coveted Best of Innovation award. Details will be provided when the show starts. Both innovations were also designated Honorees in one additional category. The third Honoree will also be announced at the start of the show. It concerns a Bosch solution from the healthcare sphere.

3D display – bringing the third dimension to the cockpit: The new Bosch 3D display uses passive 3D technology to generate a realistic three-dimensional effect for images and warning signals. This allows visual information to be grasped faster than when displayed on conventional screens, reducing driver distraction. Furthermore, this display system with spatial depth works completely without additional features such as eye tracking or 3D glasses.

A Bosch must-see

SoundSee – intelligent ears for the ISS (AI inside): Barely bigger than a lunch box, Bosch’s SoundSee is packed with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI). SoundSee is already in orbit and will soon be deployed onboard on the International Space Station (ISS.) Riding on NASA’s flying autonomous Astrobee robot, the SoundSee uses integrated microphones to capture ambient noise in space and then analyze the audio using AI-driven analytics. By using artificial intelligence, SoundSee can analyze audio data to spot potential anomalies and give an indication of when maintenance work is needed. In early 2020, audio data captured by SoundSee will be delivered to a NASA-spec’d ground control facility built into the Bosch Research Center in Pittsburgh, PA. SoundSee was developed together with Astrobotic as part of a NASA research collaboration.

