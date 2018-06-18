Carbon fibre plays integral role in Polestar 1 development

One of the key components in creating a responsive and agile driving experience in the new Polestar 1 is the extensive use of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP). Producing an overall weight saving of 230 kg, most of the main body parts are constructed from the high-tech and light-weight material, making it a core contributor to the dynamic handling of the Polestar 1.

The Polestar 1’s carbon fibre body represents the first time that the Volvo Car Group has explored carbon fibre construction – an example of how Polestar acts as a technology spearhead for the Group. The Polestar Production Centre, which is currently under construction and due to begin full-scale production in mid-2019, is being specifically tooled to deal with the intricate nature of carbon fibre construction.

Carbon fibre components have been used extensively in the car’s structure, including the bonnet, boot lid, side panels, doors and the entire roof structure. “The ‘dragonfly’ is also made from CFRP,” says Christian Samson, Head of Product Creation at Polestar.

The dragonfly-shaped component plays an instrumental role in creating the Polestar 1’s reactive dynamics – it radically improves torsional stiffness at one of the critical points in the body structure, between the middle of the floor and rear construction.

“When you combine this strengthened framework with the super-strong body and roof structure, you get a stiff and communicative chassis which translates driver input into superb driving characteristics,” continues Christian Samson.

There are significant design benefits as well. The carbon fibre roof structure is not only thinner and stronger than a steel equivalent but also allows for a much lower roof line, resulting in a sleek and slender profile. A glass panel stretches the length and width of the roof, integrated with minimal intrusion from body elements on the inside for a truly panoramic view.

Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar, concludes: “Carbon fibre is crucial in meeting our design, engineering and performance goals with the Polestar 1. The result is a beautiful, technological package that remains faithful to the original design with its elegant and low silhouette. It looks as good as it is to drive!”

