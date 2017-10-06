Cadillac global sales rise 16.5 percent in September

Cadillac globally sold 35,020 units in September 2017, maintaining a 16-month run of consecutive growth. With these latest results, the brand remains on pace to surpass last year’s total of 308,718 vehicles sold. Year-to-date, sales are up 44,336 units compared to September 2016, totaling 256,613 units.

September year-over-year sales increased 1.1 percent in the United States. China continues to be a strong performing market where sales were up by 37.6 percent year over year, followed by significant gains in Japan, the Middle East, Israel and South Korea.

“This continues to be an exciting time for Cadillac as we are enticing new, younger buyers while simultaneously further solidifying our global footprint,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Ground breaking new technologies like Super Cruise, the first truly hands-free driving technology for the freeway available on the 2018 Cadillac CT6, coupled with our aggressive product offensive beginning next year will help carry this positive momentum for continued growth.”

The XT5 luxury crossover continues to lead sales for the brand with 103,645 units delivered worldwide so far in 2017 while globally, sales of the ATS model grew 15 percent for the month, driven by market share gains in the U.S. and Canada and CT6 rose 6.6 percent for the month

Through September, the brand’s average U.S. transaction price remained around $54,000, maintaining the second-highest U.S. average transaction price among major luxury automotive brands.

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-September 16-September % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 15,530 15,368 1.1 113,846 119,286 (5.4) China* 17,248 12,539 37.6 124,625 77,028 61.8 ROW 2,242 2,158 3.8 18,142 15,963 13.6 Total` 35,020 30,065 16.5 256,613 212,277 20.9

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.