Cadillac CELESTIQ establishes new standard of automotive luxury

The most technologically advanced Cadillac ever is designed to be the world’s first all-electric ultra-luxury sedan utilizing innovative technology in the service of personalized, handcrafted artistry

Cadillac has drawn from every era and element of its rich heritage to deliver the most advanced, most luxurious and one of the most important vehicles the brand has ever produced.

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is a handcrafted, all-electric, ultra-luxury flagship that reestablishes the iconic brand as the Standard of the World, while serving as the flagship for the brand’s electric future.

“CELESTIQ is the purest expression of Cadillac, acknowledging our incredible history and driving us to a bolder and brighter future,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “It is a completely bespoke work of automotive art, built around the most advanced and innovative technology that we have ever engineered into an automobile.”

The CELESTIQ story is built on legacy, with its design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized luxury rooted in Cadillac’s history of building handcrafted, iconic vehicles such as the 1933 V16 Aerodynamic Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

Each CELESTIQ is personally commissioned — no two will be alike. Clients will work directly with their selected dealer and Cadillac designers to realize their unique vision for the car, with unprecedented levels of personalization tailored to reflect the owner’s tastes.

This unique and individualized experience is augmented by Cadillac’s global leadership in electrification, available hands-free driver assistance technology and connected services. CELESTIQ sets the benchmark for handcrafted, multisensory and immersive EV luxury experiences.

“CELESTIQ is like no Cadillac before it and the client experience is equally exceptional,” said Harvey. “Each vehicle is a unique expression of its owner, leveraging leading-edge technologies that make the driving experience personal and rewarding.”

Bespoke client experience

Every CELESTIQ is a custom-commissioned reflection of its owner’s individual tastes and preferences — a one-of-one combination of artistry, authenticity, craftsmanship and unparalleled refinement.

The client’s journey is fully bespoke, with a highly personalized experience led by their chosen CELESTIQ dealer in collaboration with a one-on-one concierge to guide them, as well as access to a Cadillac designer and exclusive services. This process will be meticulously curated to forge a unique relationship between Cadillac, the client and their CELESTIQ through the Custom Commissioned build process.

“With an extremely low volume of hand-built vehicles to be offered globally each year and an exclusive declaration process, CELESTIQ will truly be a custom-commissioned one-of-one,” said Harvey. “Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly the way they desire.”

Engineering excellence

To create the most unique and expressive Cadillac ever, the CELESTIQ team rethought everything, resulting in the most technologically advanced vehicle in the brand’s history. This technological innovation enables CELESTIQ to be the ultimate expression of ultra-luxury and client customization.

CELESTIQ and Ultium

CELESTIQ channels the power of the revolutionary Ultium Platform, which is the foundation for CELESTIQ’s exhilarating performance and range. This dedicated EV propulsion architecture combines a 111-kWh battery pack and a two-motor, all-wheel-drive propulsion system to offer a GM-estimated 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque — and a GM-estimated driving range of 300 miles1 (483 km) on a full charge.

Unique among Ultium-based EVs are CELESTIQ’s 11.59:1 front and 11.63:1 rear gear ratios, which were specially calibrated to optimize range and performance. In addition to the impressive horsepower and torque, the vehicle is also projected to deliver one of the quickest 0-60-mph accelerations in the segment of 3.8 seconds.

The Ultium Platform also serves as a structural element of the vehicle, contributing to its overall strength and feeling of solidity, in addition to its performance. The CELESTIQ’s battery cells are mounted horizontally, enabling the vehicle’s long, low and lean proportions, while the low mounting position of the pack drops the vehicle’s center of gravity, enhancing handling and ride comfort, as well as maximizing interior spaciousness.

Regen on Demand Braking2 is standard and helps maximize driving range by converting the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack. It also includes One-Pedal Driving3, which can slow the vehicle to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal, for very fine vehicle control.

Isolated precision

The CELESTIQ ride and handling experience will elevate the already-exceptional Cadillac reputation for isolated precision, meaning CELESTIQ offers the ultimate in ride refinement without sacrifices – the best of both worlds. Through the concept of isolated precision, clients will experience a luxury driving experience but still feel connected to the road at the same time. A suite of advanced automotive technologies will offer clients the luxurious, isolated ride experience they demand from an ultra-luxury vehicle, while packaging an incredible amount of sophisticated content in a large, spacious vehicle.

“CELESTIQ offers responsiveness and athleticism typically associated with smaller performance vehicles,” said Tony Roma, CELESTIQ chief engineer. “We have incorporated Cadillac’s expertise developing advanced chassis and suspension systems into an entirely new experience for the client.”

Indeed, CELESTIQ’s engineers made the most of the robust architecture and developed Cadillac’s most technologically advanced suspension and other performance systems ever.

It includes:

Adaptive Air Suspension: CELESTIQ makes use of an air suspension system, rather than the coiled springs used in a traditional suspension system. Compared to traditional suspension systems, air suspension offers a softer, more isolated ride for greater ride quality.

Active Rear Steering: CELESTIQ will offer up to 3.5 degrees of out-of-phase rear steering, in which the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels for greater maneuverability at low speeds. At higher speeds, the rear wheels will turn in-phase with the front wheels.

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0: A signature Cadillac engineering innovation will find a new home in CELESTIQ. Originally developed for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the system is the world’s fastest-reacting suspension technology, which allows for greater responsiveness and enhanced isolation from road imperfections.

Advanced AWD: CELESTIQ offers a two-motor electric drive unit. These motors work with torque optimizer modules that analyze torque requirements for given vehicle inputs. These modules turn the front or rear motors on and off as required to provide optimal torque to enhance ride quality and electric driving range.

Active Roll Control: The Cadillac-first Active Roll Control feature is a significant contributor to the vehicle’s nimble handling. It employs stabilizer bars embedded at the front and rear of the chassis to mitigate the rolling force exerted on the vehicle during turns and other maneuvers, enhancing the feeling of stability, control and occupant comfort.

Active Rear Spoiler: The CELESTIQ Active Rear Spoiler deploys at lower speeds to help improve aerodynamic efficiency and further raises at higher speeds to help keep the vehicle balanced.

Ride-focused tires: CELESTIQ will feature available 23-inch forged aluminum wheels with 23-inch summer-only Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires. This combination will offer strong rolling resistance performance and precision steering. Designed specifically for Cadillac, the tread pattern, self-sealing technology and foam inserts enable a quiet tire for greater ride isolation.

Electric Power Steering: CELESTIQ features a variable ratio front electric power steering system, similar to that found on the Cadillac Blackwings but calibrated specifically for CELESTIQ, that works in coordination with active rear steering to automatically adjust to the ideal steering ratio depending on vehicle speed resulting in an engaging and intuitive driving experience.

5-link front and rear suspension: CELESTIQ’s 5-link front and rear suspension provides exceptional performance tailored specifically for the high torque output of an electric vehicle motor. The suspension isolators are precisely tuned to minimize cabin disturbances yet allow proper road feel and handling response, delivering on Cadillac’s promise of isolated precision.

“CELESTIQ continues the 120-year Cadillac history of leveraging the most advanced automotive technology in the service of luxury. The innovations CELESTIQ uses to offer its sophisticated ride isolation are the pinnacle of Cadillac automotive achievement,” said Ken Althouse, CELESTIQ lead development engineer.

Charging

When it comes to charging, Cadillac is committed to creating a seamless experience for clients, whether at home or on the road. When looking to charge quickly, CELESTIQ is equipped with a 200 kW DC fast charging system capable of adding up to a Cadillac-estimated 78 miles of range in only 10 minutes of charging4 at a public DC fast charging station.

CELESTIQ clients will also have access to Ultium Charge 360, a holistic approach to EV charging that’s designed to simplify the overall charging experience. It includes access to more than 110,000 publicly available charging points in the United States and Canada. And through the myCadillac Mobile app5, clients can find nearby charging stations, see real-time charger availability, plan routes, start charging sessions and more.

All told, CELESTIQ includes approximately 300 approved and pending patented technologies and processes, including innovation in hands-free driver assistance features, safety features, electrified propulsion systems, connected technologies and many advances found throughout the Ultium Platform.

CELESTIQ Body Structure

In creating one of the most important Cadillacs ever, the CELESTIQ engineering team rethought the fundamental building blocks to not only accommodate its all-electric propulsion system but provide a platform for the ultimate expression of ultra-luxury and unmatched client customization, enabled by advanced manufacturing techniques.

Achieving that required an all-new architecture dedicated exclusively to CELESTIQ. It is based on the Ultium Platform, which integrates the propulsion system’s battery pack and serves as a structural element of the vehicle, contributing to its overall strength, durability and performance.

Mega Castings: The CELESTIQ underbody includes six large precision sand-cast aluminum components. Each casting reduces part count by 30 to 40 components, compared to typical stamped construction. The benefits being more efficient use of space, simplicity and improved structural rigidity. The CELESTIQ precision sand-casted content and processes are ideal for low volume, handcrafted, bespoke vehicles.

Additive Manufacturing: With 115 3D printed parts in the production vehicle, the CELESTIQ demonstrates GM’s broadest use of this process.

The steering wheel center is the largest metal part GM has printed in production, combining the show surface and the structural B-side of the part, while the seat belt adjustable guide loop is GM’s first safety-related 3D printed part.

Other 3D printed parts include: window switches, grab handles, console decor and structural pieces under the vehicle’s surface.

Flex Fabrication: Each CELESTIQ vehicle will feature over 300 fabricated pieces throughout the body structure, chassis, interior and electrical components. This “Flex Fabrication” process utilizes metal sheets that can be folded and manipulated into the unique shapes required for the CELESTIQ design — a process more akin to metallic origami than traditional stamping.

Additional details:

A long dash-to-axle ratio lends to CELESTIQ’s classic proportions that are evocative of performance vehicles.

Precision advanced aluminum castings combined with advanced engineering and manufacturing allow CELESTIQ to house large 23-inch wheels.

The use of advanced casting techniques allowed CELESTIQ engineers to efficiently package all technologies – never compromising on design or client comfort.

Inside, the low, flat floor allows every seat to have equal levels of comfort – each with a full range of comfort adjustability.

The Fixed Smart Glass Roof eliminates the need for a sunshade or headliner, maximizing headroom.

The CELESTIQ architecture also incorporates a unique 48-volt electrical system that’s driven by a digital electrical architecture of its own, which supports the vehicle’s advanced technologies and features. More than 30 virtual controls accommodate the vehicle’s high levels of seat and climate customization without the need for traditional buttons and switches.

CELESTIQ design: artistry and craftsmanship

CELESTIQ is the manifestation of Cadillac’s Art of Travel design philosophy, which informed the styling of the LYRIQ, in tandem with the brand’s transformation to be all electric by 2030.

The Art of Travel considers the entire encounter with the vehicle, from its visual presence, to the rich feel of its components, and the choreographed experiences in which curated “sense of occasion” features transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. This tailored approach to every experience an owner has with their car makes common elements feel distinctly personal.

“CELESTIQ is the purest expression of Cadillac’s legacy of design excellence,” said Erin Crossley, design director, CELESTIQ. “It revives the spirit of handcrafted coaches in a vehicle that is both an artistic tour de force and a peerless sensory experience.”

In that regard, CELESTIQ’s exterior and interior were designed together to present a more holistic vision of ultra-luxury, electrified mobility.

The members of the design team are artists themselves, with unique backgrounds in fashion, architecture, industrial design and beyond. Each brought their experiences and perspectives from those different genres and channeled them into the vision of CELESTIQ.

“Everyone poured their passions into CELESTIQ,” said Crossley. “The result is an automobile that redefines luxury through the experiences it offers its driver and passengers.”

Exterior design: embracing the avant-garde

The silhouette of CELESTIQ is immediately striking. It is a bold, fastback profile, challenging the ultra-luxury space with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde. The boldness of the grille and the vertical lighting signatures flow seamlessly into the sloping windshield, creating a harmony of surfaces. CELESTIQ breathes ultra-luxury, but with an edge, a sense of modernity unlike anything else in its segment.

“It’s a progressive vision of Cadillac exterior design language that breaks from the norm of the ultra-luxury paradigms,” said Taki Karras, exterior design manager, CELESTIQ. “Every element and every surface was pushed to the next level with meticulous detailing, delivering a visionary design that is unique and breathtaking.”

Every metal surface seen on the exterior of the vehicle is real metal — including an aluminum grille, brushed aluminum bodyside, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, and brushed metal liftgate body openings.

The aluminum grille and Goddess in the fender is milled into cast aluminum, then the piece is machine-polished, brushed and tinted. The Goddess trim also features a unique crystal element to house premium LED lighting elements.

CELESTIQ’s full exterior embodies thoughtful details for an ultra-luxury experience.

To embody the avant-garde, futuristic vision the CELESTIQ silhouette evokes, the vehicle features several innovative technologies including:

Fixed Smart Glass Roof: In an industry-first feature, Suspended Particle Device Technology, multi-color ambient lighting, and lighting choreography create a unique interplay between the exterior and the amount of light allowed into the cabin through the four-zone Fixed Smart Glass Roof.

In an industry-first feature, Suspended Particle Device Technology, multi-color ambient lighting, and lighting choreography create a unique interplay between the exterior and the amount of light allowed into the cabin through the four-zone Fixed Smart Glass Roof. Automated Illuminated Charging Indicators: The charge port is surrounded by a ring of light that responds when the CELESTIQ is plugged in for charging. Visual cues indicate the state of charge, including a lit Goddess emblem above the charge port — a visual representation of how electrification is the soul of CELESTIQ and Cadillac. Additionally, the vehicle’s vertical lighting signatures in the headlamps and taillamps offer charging status indicators, indicating 10% charging increments.

The charge port is surrounded by a ring of light that responds when the CELESTIQ is plugged in for charging. Visual cues indicate the state of charge, including a lit Goddess emblem above the charge port — a visual representation of how electrification is the soul of CELESTIQ and Cadillac. Additionally, the vehicle’s vertical lighting signatures in the headlamps and taillamps offer charging status indicators, indicating 10% charging increments. Materials: Carbon fiber comprises several areas of the exterior, this material choice enables the designers to create distinctive forms not possible with traditional metal body panels. The visible metallic surfaces are authentic metal, including the aluminum grille, header, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, brushed aluminum bodyside trim, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, and brushed metal liftgate body openings.

Carbon fiber comprises several areas of the exterior, this material choice enables the designers to create distinctive forms not possible with traditional metal body panels. The visible metallic surfaces are authentic metal, including the aluminum grille, header, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, brushed aluminum bodyside trim, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, and brushed metal liftgate body openings. 3D Printing: The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is cutting-edge technology that produces several important CELESTIQ design elements, such as the steering wheel décor, which would be impossible to create with typical metal castings and CNC milling.

The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is cutting-edge technology that produces several important CELESTIQ design elements, such as the steering wheel décor, which would be impossible to create with typical metal castings and CNC milling. Exterior Lighting: Every single point of light in a CELESTIQ lighting animation is its own light source rather than the banks of lights used in many other vehicles. These individual LEDs — more than 1,600 per vehicle (depending on the sales market) — create a richer, deeper lighting experience. The choreography is accented by the Cadillac-first Digital Micromirror Device headlamps with 1.3 million pixels per side.

Every single point of light in a CELESTIQ lighting animation is its own light source rather than the banks of lights used in many other vehicles. These individual LEDs — more than 1,600 per vehicle (depending on the sales market) — create a richer, deeper lighting experience. The choreography is accented by the Cadillac-first Digital Micromirror Device headlamps with 1.3 million pixels per side. Lighting Choreography: The exterior lighting choreography begins when the client is approximately 15 feet away from the CELESTIQ and it detects the client’s key fob. The vehicle welcomes the client by illuminating the front Cadillac Crest, before light cascades from the middle of the black crystal shield grille to the headlamps, creating the impression the vehicle is powering up and preparing for the journey.

The exterior lighting choreography begins when the client is approximately 15 feet away from the CELESTIQ and it detects the client’s key fob. The vehicle welcomes the client by illuminating the front Cadillac Crest, before light cascades from the middle of the black crystal shield grille to the headlamps, creating the impression the vehicle is powering up and preparing for the journey. Power Open and Close Doors: There are no exterior door handles, for a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance. Instead, the client can power open and close the doors easily with the press of a button.

There are no exterior door handles, for a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance. Instead, the client can power open and close the doors easily with the press of a button. Wheel Choices: Carefully proportioned to fit its frame and proportions, the 23-inch wheels offered on CELESTIQ are available in almost countless color choices. All are matched with Michelin tires in which the sidewall is adorned with the Cadillac Precision pattern to inform the client that the tire was designed specifically for CELESTIQ.

Interior design: a new standard of ultra-luxury

The CELESTIQ interior is where Cadillac’s Art of Travel design philosophy is fully realized, the craftsmanship is evident the moment a client enters in the cabin, the sensory experience is ignited through the use of authentic materials and indulgent details. The client-selected hand-wrapped materials, immersive interior lighting, and embellishments embody Cadillac’s vision for exclusivity and customization.

“With CELESTIQ, we’ve been able to push classic American luxury into a new modern space,” said Tristan Murphy, interior design manager, CELESTIQ. “Executed with exceptional craftmanship, there is a staggering variety of colors, trims and genuine materials that ensure no two vehicles will ever be alike.”

With a clean, minimalist aesthetic, the cabin of the interior acts as a pure showcase for all the different materials and color options. “The interior is defined by long uninterrupted surfaces and theme lines, the sense of movement is all around you. With such a clean design, it allowed the details to shine, emphasizing precision in even the smallest of areas, truly highlighting a sense of space and scale , ” said Murphy.

Immersive Lighting: The interior lighting is fundamental to CELESTIQ, featuring more than 450 distinct LEDs, delivering an immersive sensory experience. Clients can personalize their color selections for each interior lighting zone or let CELESTIQ curate the lighting combinations to harmonize throughout the cabin. In addition, CELESTIQ includes 18 different lighting animations which showcase the interior’s lighting capabilities where the choreography of light enhances the mood.

Color, material and finishes design: individualized & handcrafted

CELESTIQ is the expression of Cadillac’s artistic vision rooted in the concept that every handcrafted vehicle is a piece of commissioned art made with authentic metals, leathers, along with a premium selection of more bespoke materials.

“CELESTIQ provides an unparalleled freedom of expression for the client to create their dream vehicle with a multitude of possibilities to customize and personalize their interior and exterior through an immersive experience guided by the Concierge and Cadillac Design Team,” said Laetitia Lopez, lead colors, materials and finishes designer, CELESTIQ. “CELESTIQ is so much more than the vehicle itself, it is a piece of art. We considered all aspects of the experience — from immersing the customer in the experience to creating an intimate connection with the vehicle through genuine materials, exceptional detailing and advanced technology.”

Hand-Finished Metalwork: Many of the metal elements throughout CELESTIQ require detail and finish work such as fine milling, anodization and a final polishing by hand, reflecting the authenticity and high level of finish detail that goes into each handcrafted vehicle.

Many of the metal elements throughout CELESTIQ require detail and finish work such as fine milling, anodization and a final polishing by hand, reflecting the authenticity and high level of finish detail that goes into each handcrafted vehicle. Hand-Wrapped Leather: CELESTIQ leather surfaces are made with premium leather wrapped by artisans.

CELESTIQ leather surfaces are made with premium leather wrapped by artisans. Art and Color: The client is involved in every decision when it comes to the colors, materials and finishes, including the opportunity to develop new colors or paint to match in collaboration with the Cadillac design team. This enables an essentially infinite number of choices, ensuring each client’s vehicle will be a truly one-off creation.

The client is involved in every decision when it comes to the colors, materials and finishes, including the opportunity to develop new colors or paint to match in collaboration with the Cadillac design team. This enables an essentially infinite number of choices, ensuring each client’s vehicle will be a truly one-off creation. A Variety of Finishes: CELESTIQ will offer an endless range of exterior and interior colors, materials and finishes enabling clients to design a truly unique vehicle.

Technology and unprecedented innovation

CELESTIQ is distinguished by artfully integrated technologies that exhilarate upon first impression and become indispensable elements of every driving experience.

Infotainment experience

The centerpiece of the interior and the CELESTIQ technology interface is a pillar-to-pillar, 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD display — the largest in the segment. It is a technological marvel, containing two separate screens under a single pane of glass. The driver-side display — with pixel density comparable to an 8K screen — shows driver and shared vehicle information, while the passenger side allows the occupants to play media, use the internet capability, connect their smartphones, and more. In order to separate the passenger display from the driver, Digital Blinds Active Privacy technology provides a virtual privacy shield, dimming the passenger screen from the driver’s view when in use.

Additionally:

The expansive, 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD screen is one of five high-definition displays in the vehicle, including a front console mounted 11-inch-diagonal touchscreen Front Command Center and a rear console mounted 8-inch-diagonal touchscreen Rear Command Center, which allow clients to control many features within the vehicle such as the seating positions, cabin temperature, door opening and closing, tinting the all-glass roof panel and more.

Rear passengers have their own 12.6-inch-diagonal advanced displays in front of them, mounted on the front seatbacks.

A crystal multi-functional controller directs the primary screen and is the crown jewel of the front center console, offering intuitive control of the infotainment system and other features. The exquisitely detailed dial is composed of fine metal and glass, and it houses the Cadillac Goddess emblem.

Connected Cameras: Starting with CELESTIQ, Cadillac will introduce a new connected camera platform. This platform will provide clients added peace of mind by giving them access to interior and exterior cameras through an intuitive mobile interface along with theft detection, crash recording and other useful features.

Google Built-In6: Google built-in is a helpful, personalized and seamless way to enhance your in-vehicle experience. With Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play you get access to hands-free help, live traffic updates, some of your favorite apps and more.

Fixed Smart Glass Roof: The all-glass roof panel, the largest in the industry, employs Suspended Particle Device technology to allow variable transmission, meaning the client can control the amount of light allowed into the vehicle in four zones — one for each passenger area. A feature unique to CELESTIQ. The effect enables ultimate control over the amount of light entering the vehicle. The tint levels for the zones vary from less than 1%, for the darkest level of opacity, to 20%, which is the standard tint level of a traditional sunroof. It is also treated with infrared reflective and low-emissivity coatings that help retain heat and prevent sunlight from raising the cabin’s temperature.

Furthermore, acoustic laminated glass is used extensively throughout the exterior of the vehicle, including all windows, to maximize sound isolation and provide a truly luxurious experience.

Advanced Climate System: CELESTIQ is the first vehicle to feature a Gentherm ClimateSense® four-zone microclimate system as standard equipment. It features 33 unique microclimate devices that allow each occupant to tailor their seat heating and cooling, along with advanced airflow technology that creates truly individualized comfort. All four-seating positions will feature the same level of individualized comfort, including a neck scarf, heated armrests as well as heated, cooled and ventilated seats. The system can also significantly reduce HVAC energy consumption.

Ultra Cruise7: CELESTIQ advances Cadillac’s expertise in hands-free advanced driver assistance technologies with Ultra Cruise. The vehicle will be equipped with all of the necessary Ultra Cruise hardware to enable incremental feature growth via over-the-air updates in 2024.

Additional CELESTIQ technology highlights include:

A full suite of advanced, active safety features 8 that’s backed by the most advanced sensor systems available from Cadillac.

that’s backed by the most advanced sensor systems available from Cadillac. Remote Auto Parking8. When activated, it allows the vehicle to detect a parallel or perpendicular parking space and guide itself into the space — shifting gears, braking and steering, as needed. This is accomplished with the driver’s supervision, whether in the driver’s seat or outside the vehicle. The feature can also “unpark” the vehicle, pulling it out of the parking space without the client needing to be inside.

CELESTIQ sound experience

Sound is a fundamental component of the CELESTIQ sensory experience that plays a vital, complementary role to the visual and tactile elements.

Designers and engineers approached CELESTIQ sound features holistically, involving them in almost every aspect of the driving experience to elevate clients’ sense of place and environment.

CELESTIQ offers 41-speakers, including three exterior speakers. In the cabin, a 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference Audio System custom tuned by professional audio engineers utilizes three separate amplifiers powering 30 channels for complete audio immersion. The system features technologies such as 3D Surround, Vehicle Noise Compensation, Conversation Enhancement, Phone Zones, and more. Altogether, it is designed to deliver a crisp, nuanced and undistorted listening experience.

The CELESTIQ sound experience also offers quietness when desired. The vehicle will be equipped with Next Generation Active Road Noise Cancellation which works much like noise-cancelling headphones to help eliminate road noise. When coupled with other vehicle sound reduction measures, Next Generation Active Road Noise Cancellation helps to provide a clean sound canvas within the cabin.

The CELESTIQ sound experience is further elevated through Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement technology, which balances and blends the propulsion system’s sound. When coupled with Cadillac’s curated sound library, the system provides an incredible aural experience.

Even the Fixed Smart Glass Roof contributes to quietness, as it is made of 7.5-mm-thick advanced noise-dampening glass — twice the thickness of a high-grade acoustic windshield, which helps minimize road noise.

Additionally, CELESTIQ introduces a Cadillac-first Vehicle Exterior Sound System, which provides Cadillac curated propulsion sounds while driving.

CELESTIQ world-class quality and manufacturing

To deliver a Cadillac unlike any other, CELESTIQ is the recipient of a commensurately advanced quality program. It’s the most ambitious in the brand’s 120-year history, leveraging the full weight of its global testing centers for real-world validation, as well as the capabilities of state-of-the-art virtual testing that helps to reduce development time.

An unprecedented, sophisticated artisan manufacturing process for CELESTIQ also contributes to its quality, as each handcrafted vehicle will be constructed with obsessive levels of detail.

“Cadillac’s brand legacy was forged with hand-building the most advanced vehicles of their era,” said Roma. “We are returning to that tradition with CELESTIQ, creating a piece of automotive art with each one produced.”

Every CELESTIQ will be constructed at the General Motors Global Technical Center, in Warren, Michigan9. It will be the first production vehicle ever produced at the company’s 66-year-old landmark design and engineering campus, with $81 million invested to support it.

The CELESTIQ manufacturing area is a high-security “clean room”-type environment known as the Artisan Center, with access granted only to the artisans involved with construction. No more than six vehicles will be assembled at any time, ensuring the many layers of attention and quality control are painstakingly executed.

CELESTIQ availability

Clients will be led through a design consultation process by a concierge along with their CELESTIQ dealer of choice who is dedicated to guiding them through every aspect of the journey. It’s a personalized relationship designed to ensure each client’s vehicle is designed and crafted to their desires, while also providing updates during production and support after the vehicle is delivered.

CELESTIQ is expected to go into production in December 2023, with an expected MSRP10 to begin north of $300,000 and increase based on level of personalization. CELESTIQ availability by waitlist only. Visit www.cadillac.com for more information.

1GM estimated range is based on current capability of analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017-MCT. GM estimated range is based on a vehicle with a full charge. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, use and how you use and maintain your vehicle. Performance targets. Estimates and capability specifications based on computer-aided analysis and simulation using virtual engineering tools. EPA estimates not yet available.

2Feature may be limited when the battery temperatures are extremely cold or hot or when battery is near full charge. See Owner’s Manual for details.

3Feature may be limited when the battery temperatures are extremely cold or hot or when battery is near full charge. Always use the brake pedal when you need to stop immediately. See Owner’s Manual for details.

4Actual charge times will vary based on battery starting state of charge, battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature. See Owner’s Manual for additional limitations.

5Available on select Apple and Android devices. Service availability, features and functionality vary by vehicle, device and the plan you are enrolled in. Terms apply. Device data connection required. Energy feature does not provide turn-by-turn navigation. Actual images and features may vary and are subject to change.

6Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system and location. Select service plan required. Certain google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play, and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

7Ultra Cruise Advanced Driver Assistance Technology functionality is currently preproduction and subject to change. Capability will evolve overtime by way of over-the-air updates once functionality becomes available. More details about Ultra Cruise will be available closer to launch. Terms and conditions will apply.

8Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

9Of globally sourced parts.

10MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Dealer sets final price.

