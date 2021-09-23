BYD makes first ever delivery of eBuses in Ancona, Italy

BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has made its first delivery of two pure-electric eBuses in Ancona in Italy

BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has made its debut delivery of two pure-electric Midi eBuses in Ancona, the capital of the Marche Region in Italy. The two eBuses will be operated by Conerobus, a principal Public Transport Operator of Municipality of Ancona, which will directly own one of the vehicles.

While being the first eBus order for BYD from Ancona, it is also the first ever ‘fully electric’ bus to operate in the Marche Region. This makes the delivery of two 8.7m Midi eBuses especially important for the people who live and travel in the region, paving the way for a cleaner, healthier environment delivered through a new energy vehicle footprint.

A presentation ceremony yesterday marked the official handover of the two eBuses in the historic Piazza Cavour close to the Palazzo del Polpolo, as part of a special event attended by local dignitaries from the Municipality of Ancona, along with senior executives from Conerobus and BYD Europe.

The Mayor of Ancona, Valeria Mancinelli was in attendance, joined by Ida Simonella, Councilor for Transport of the Municipality of Ancona, Stefano Foresi, Councillor for Democratic Participation of the Municipality of Ancona, and Muzio Papaveri, President and CEO of Conerobus.

Leading the speakers, the Mayor of Ancona, Valeria Mancinelli, commented: “The Administration places sustainability policies very high on our agenda. Progress is built over time and today we have achieved a positive step forward. Over the years we have developed a system that has provided us with increasingly green public transport. We have a series of projects that will allow us to further strengthen the sustainability of city mobility, while supporting modernisation and functional intermodality. These factors combined will lead to a healthier environment and provide an even better way of experiencing the city.”

Commissioning the two eBuses is the start of an exciting new era, supporting the ethics of Conerobus in its strategy to introduce non-polluting vehicles to its fleet, while offering customers high levels of comfort on their journeys.

One of the eBuses will be used in the busy seaport which serves the Adriatic Sea, primarily for tourist routes, while the other will be used in the bustling city centre of Ancona.

President and CEO of Conerobus, Muzio Papaveri said: “We have long been committed to building ever more sustainable public transport. The new electric vehicles are just the latest in a series of initiatives enabling us to deliver a service devoted to innovation with low environmental impact. The new trolleybus and electric buses represent the final phase of a larger project focusing on energy transition.”

BYD’s Midibus has the capacity for 58 passengers providing a stylish and relaxing interior with ambient lighting and well-designed seating to make journeys a comfortable and pleasurable experience. Each has been designed to accommodate wheelchair access. Safety is a key feature of the eBus design. The BYD Battery Thermal Management System not only maximises battery life for extended range, but also provides optimum levels of safety. The compact design and manoeuvrability make BYD’s Midibus the perfect choice for navigating city centre environments.

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho said: “We are delighted that Ancona has taken delivery of its first electric buses. To know that BYD eBuses have been selected as the first fully electric buses for the Municipality of Ancona makes this even more special. Our eBuses have an ever-increasing presence in cities across Europe and this latest delivery to Ancona is a result of our close and long-established partnership with local Public Transport Operators and Authorities.”

Over 100 BYD eBuses are currently on order or in operation throughout Italy, providing a safe, reliable and environmentally clean service on intensive routes in the cities of Turin, Novara, Alessandria, Milan, Padua and Messina, and other smaller towns. In Italy alone, they have combined, travelled over 7 million kilometres, saving some 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from equivalent diesel-powered vehicles.

SOURCE: BYD