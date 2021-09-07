BYD becomes the first Chinese automobile brand with the zero carbon headquarters

Recently, BYD Headquarters officially launched the "Zero Carbon Industrial Campus” in Pingshan, which would become the first zero-carbon HQs of Chinese automobile brands

Founded in September 2006, BYD Pingshan Industrial Campus covers an approximate area of 2.3 million square meters, employing approximately 50,000 people.

Promoting carbon emission reduction and achieve carbon neutrality requires an accurate understanding of where carbon emission coming from, knowing how to count related emission data, applying green energy more efficiently, having sufficient space for emission reduction, and devising efficient industry strategies. To this end, BYD has invited SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company, to provide consulting, certification, and technical support for the project.

One of BYD’s representatives stated that “Pingshan’s first ‘Zero Carbon Industrial Campus’ project will become an important case study with rich experience accumulated, paving the way for BYD’s company-wide carbon emission reduction and carbon neutrality.”

In the construction of the “Zero Carbon Industrial Campus”, BYD has strengthened its carbon emission reduction actions concerning the energy structure, industrial structure, transportation, procurement, production, and operation of the campus. Concurrently, based on environmental technologies, BYD can achieve energy conservation and emission reduction products and solutions.

In the Pingshan Industrial Campus, BYD has given full play to its unique advantages in the field of new energy and provided a package of green solutions such as photovoltaics, energy storage, new energy vehicles, SkyRail, and SkyShuttle to all aspects of production and life in the campus. For example, BYD has built an intelligent green multi-level rail transit system, new energy vehicles, energy storage systems, and new energy vehicle charging stations on the campus. BYD has now expanded its emission reduction efforts to the daily production and operation of the company. BYD strives to create a green ecological environment for the entire campus through its internal green recycling system.

On the road to attaining carbon emission reduction and carbon neutrality, BYD strives to be a pioneer in sustainable development and is committed to using technological innovation to achieve its zero-carbon goal. The launch of the first “Zero Carbon Industrial Campus” project will facilitate to build increasing numbers of zero-carbon factories and zero-carbon campuses for BYD and help the automotive industry to accumulate experience. It will also contribute to BYD’s expertise in accelerating the green and low-carbon transformation of China’s transportation and manufacturing industries.

SOURCE: BYD