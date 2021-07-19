BYD ADL partnership signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for up to 200 battery-electric single deck buses

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has signed a framework agreement with the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero emission battery-electric buses

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

The single supplier framework agreement with the NTA will run for up to five years and covers the delivery of single deck long length battery-electric buses. The BYD ADL partnership, represented by ADL as primary contractor, was selected in a comprehensive and rigorous procurement process in which the company provided the strongest offer. It is the BYD ADL partnership’s first contract in Ireland as well as the largest order for zero emission buses in the country to date.

ADL’s body engineers have worked with their colleagues at BYD to tailor the BYD ADL Enviro200EV to the specific needs of the NTA and its operators. This has resulted in a vehicle that will be 12m long and can be specified in several configurations to suit different operational requirements, including a version with two doorways, a wheelchair space and a dedicated area for the accommodation of at least one unfolded pram, pushchair or buggy.

The first 45 buses have been firmly ordered and are expected to commence delivery in 2022 for services in Athlone and the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

All will be built in ADL’s factories in the United Kingdom in the proven combination of BYD electric technology and batteries with stylish bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority said: “The contract signed for the supply of these battery electric buses highlights the NTA’s commitment to a sustainable and accessible transport network. Over the next five years we are planning a major increase in the number of low- and zero-emission urban buses in operation on the Transport For Ireland (TFI) network across the country. The fleet ordered today represents the best mix of cutting edge electric technology, proven reliability, accessibility and comfort for all passengers who use TFI bus services. I look forward to working with our bus operator partners, as well as ADL, in ensuring that the first of these buses are delivered and ready to operate in 2022.”

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, said: “This new agreement for up to 200 zero emission buses is further testament to our customer focus which is exemplified in our ability to tailor vehicle specifications to operational requirements. Together with our existing agreement for up to 600 zero emission capable Enviro400ER plug-in hybrid buses, we are honoured to be playing a key role in the roll-out of zero emission mobility in Ireland.”

“This agreement with Ireland’s NTA is one of the most significant commitments to eMobility we have ever seen in Europe,” said BYD UK Managing Director, Frank Thorpe, “and it is the BYD ADL partnership that appears increasingly to be the preferred choice for Local Authorities and public transport operators. This framework agreement is a pledge to bringing about a sustainable future for public transport in Ireland and we are delighted to join the NTA for Ireland on its journey.”

SOURCE: BYD