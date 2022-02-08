Built for America, ready for work: Ford Pro™ begins shipping electric E-Transit to customers, works to boost production

Ford E-Transit™, the electric version of America’s best-selling commercial van1 and the first of two all-electric vehicles purpose-built for Ford Pro™ commercial customers, is now shipping across the U.S. The popular E-Transit already has more than 10,000 orders from businesses of all sizes and Ford is working on ways to increase production. The all-new E-Transit is produced … Continued

Ford E-Transit™, the electric version of America’s best-selling commercial van1 and the first of two all-electric vehicles purpose-built for Ford Pro™ commercial customers, is now shipping across the U.S. The popular E-Transit already has more than 10,000 orders from businesses of all sizes and Ford is working on ways to increase production.

The all-new E-Transit is produced at Kansas City Assembly Plant – Ford’s first U.S. plant to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house2.

“E-Transit is a testament to the fact that an electric commercial fleet is no longer a vision of tomorrow, but a productivity-boosting modern reality,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company.

Ford Pro is the global business and brand within Ford dedicated to delivering solutions to government and commercial customers of all sizes to help accelerate productivity, improve uptime and lower operating costs through connected services and work-ready gas and electric vehicles.

“Ford Pro is committed to driving businesses forward – from the Transit vans and F-150 trucks assembled right here in America by American workers2, to the many businesses it will help grow, to the communities that benefit from the jobs and revenue,” said Tim Baughman, general manager, Ford Pro North America.

Increasing electric vehicle production to meet customer demand

E-Transit is part of Ford’s more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025. It is Ford’s most recent electric vehicle, following Mustang Mach-E. F-150 Lightning™ and F-150 Lightning™ Pro deliveries begin this spring.

By the end of next year, Ford will have the global capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles annually, which includes 200,000-plus Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks. Ford is now working on ways to increase E-Transit production.

Demand is strong, with more than 300 customers placing orders for 10,000-plus E-Transit vans. Businesses of all sizes are ordering E-Transit – from small operations like Sheeran Construction in Aston, Pennsylvania, to municipalities like the city of Orlando, Fla., to some of the nation’s largest service providers and retailers like Walmart.

“I completely trust Ford and I am confident the E-Transit will withstand the rigors of my work,” said Ryan Sheeran, owner of Sheeran Construction and a soon-to-be E-Transit owner. “I am looking forward to owning my first all-electric vehicle.”

Built for America

To deliver E-Transit vans to customers like Sheeran, Ford invested $100 million in Kansas City Assembly Plant and added approximately 150 full-time jobs. These jobs include vehicle and battery pack assembly for the new E-Transit.

“When asked if I wanted to work on the new E-Transit, I was one of the first to raise my hand and volunteer,” said John Dodd, a UAW-Ford operator who holds one of the 150 new jobs at the plant. “I’m ready to see the E-Transit on the roads, to see it make an actual impact on local businesses. The future of Ford is electric and it’s exciting.”

The new jobs further expand Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the U.S.; Ford employs more U.S. hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker.

“Today’s production shipping announcement of the 2022 Ford Pro E-Transit vans to customers marks the beginning of a new era emerging from Kansas City Assembly Plant,” said Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director for the Ford department. “By producing both gas and electric versions of America’s best-selling commercial van1, members in Claycomo are working to meet current demand while transitioning to a strong electric future. UAW members are proud to take part in Ford’s commitment to build a quality new technology product that adds jobs and investment in Kansas City.”

Leading businesses into the future

E-Transit is designed for work with available features like Pro Power Onboard3 – which turns the vehicle into a mobile generator with up to 2.4 kilowatts of power.

Ford Pro™ Charging is the only North American solutions provider that combines light-duty commercial electric vehicles, chargers, with a single source for design and build services and OEM-grade telematics into one solution4. It offers a variety of solutions to fit fleet and driver needs, including home, public and depot charging.

New Ford Pro™ Intelligence™5 subscription services such as Ford Pro™ E-Telematics6 can be accessed by activating the standard 4G LTE modem on E-Transit. Ford Pro™ E-Telematics – complimentary for three years on E-Transit – is designed to help maximize run time with scheduled preconditioning when vehicles are connected to the grid, allowing drivers to bring the cabin to a desired temperature when still plugged in, helping preserve battery charge for use on the road. E-Transit also offers unmatched configurability supported by the Ford Pro ecosystem of end-to-end charging, telematics, service and financing. E-Transit is the only all-electric cargo van from a full-line automaker available in eight different configurations.

The 2022 Ford E-Transit will be available early 2022. To learn more about the all-electric Ford E-Transit van, click here.

1 Based on total U.S. reported sales (2021 calendar year)

2 Assembled in the U.S. with domestic and foreign parts

3 See owner’s manual for important operating instructions.

4 Based on latest competitive data (available 8/15/2021)

5 Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved plug-in device (PID). May require modem activation. Ford Pro Telematics and Ford Pro Data Services require a purchased subscription. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

6 Eligible vehicles receive a complimentary three-year trial of E-Telematics services that begins on the new vehicle warranty start date. Requires modem activation. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. After the three-year trial, annual service contract is required for E-Telematics service. Call 1-833-811-3673 to activate E-Telematics service.

SOURCE: Ford