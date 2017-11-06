Brijesh Singh, Head – Marketing & Pricing, Spare Parts, Tata Motors confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Brijesh Singh, Head – Marketing & Pricing, Spare Parts, Tata Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Brijesh Singh is currently working as Head – Marketing & Pricing, Spare Parts in Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors.

He is a management professional with over 20 years of experience, 16 of which have been in the commercial vehicle industry in areas of sales and marketing, channel management, aftermarket, business management and services marketing.

Brijesh has worked in various different roles, including Field Sales officer, Area Manager, Regional Manager, Marketing Head, and Business Head. He has successfully developed and implemented strategies in a growth environment as well as significant recessionary situations, consistently demonstrating successful leadership in business units and both national and regional assignments.

He is also a certified Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) Assessor, playing an active role in the Tata Motors community to drive business excellence by assessing two Tata Group Companies.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

