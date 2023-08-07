BrightDrop EVs are headed to Mexico

BrightDrop is taking on North America by adding Mexico as the next country to receive its electric vans

BrightDrop is taking on North America by adding Mexico as the next country to receive its electric vans. With products in the United States, Canada and soon to be Mexico, GM’s e-delivery tech business is helping commercial fleet customers with their electrification needs across the continent.

The first two products coming to Mexico are BrightDrop’s flagship electric vans: the BrightDrop Zevo 400 and BrightDrop Zevo 600.

BrightDrop launched in the U.S. in 2021 to provide smarter, safer and more sustainable solutions that help decarbonize the movement of goods and services. Following a successful launch delivering real results to some of the world’s biggest brands, BrightDrop expanded its business to Canada in late 2022 where it continues to gain strong demand.

BrightDrop EVs are built at GM’s CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, the nation’s first large-scale EV factory. After completing the fastest plant conversion in GM’s history, production of the Zevo 600 is ramping up with the Zevo 400 on track to begin in the next few months.

BrightDrop Zevos will be available for customers to order in Mexico starting later this year. Read GM Mexico’s press release or visit www.gobrightdrop.com for more information.

“Bringing BrightDrop’s products to Mexico is a key move in our mission to decarbonize delivery globally, while helping customers take advantage of the economic benefits of going electric. Electrifying vehicle fleets can positively impact the environment and companies’ bottom lines. By bringing BrightDrop solutions closer to our customers throughout North America, we can help make the EV transition as seamless as possible.” – Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer, BrightDrop.

“We are proud to introduce an unprecedented vehicle to the Mexican market. Its combination of advanced safety offerings, convenience features and best-in-class range make it the ideal option for our customers. Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to achieve a zero-emissions future.” – Paco Garza, president and managing director, GM Mexico.

SOURCE: GM