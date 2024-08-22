Bridgestone Fleet Care to showcase data-driven and AI-powered fleet solutions at IAA 2024

Bridgestone will show how its integrated Fleet Care portfolio delivers more value for fleets, combining tyres, fleet management and vehicle service solutions to drive greater efficiency, productivity, safety and sustainability

Bridgestone will return to IAA TRANSPORTATION on September 17-22, 2024, in Hanover, Germany, to showcase the company’s industry-leading technological advancements in fleet solutions.

The Bridgestone exhibit will demonstrate how Bridgestone Fleet Care combines telematics and tyre technologies to offer commercial fleets a tailored, data-driven approach to vehicle and fleet management. With innovative solutions developed by Bridgestone, fleet operators can easily access actionable insights to drive efficiency, productivity, safety and sustainability. Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, Webfleet, which is a key component of Bridgestone Fleet Care, will debut its new AI Assistant leveraging GenAI technology that helps fleet managers interact with their data intuitively and easily to optimize operations.

“We are happy to return to IAA TRANSPORTATION this year with our advanced portfolio of data-driven and AI-powered fleet solutions under our common Bridgestone Fleet Care Programme that is being rolled out in Europe and the United States”, said Parag Satpute, Senior Vice President Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and President Fleet Business. “It underlines our commitment to providing fleets with better outcomes for their business, with improved efficiency, convenience and sustainability – and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

Bridgestone Fleet Care demonstrates connected fleet and tyre technologies

Bridgestone Fleet Care, an integrated suite of solutions introduced in the European market two years ago and evolving ever since, allows fleets to customise a combination of premium tyres, tyre solutions, service solutions, and fleet management tools – including Webfleet, one of the world’s leading fleet management solutions. Within the booth, demonstration areas will show attendees the benefits of the integrated solution in two main ways:

Fleet Data Analytics Dashboard – The Fleet Data Analytics Dashboard combines and connects tyre and telematics data, equipping fleet decision makers with detailed insights on their fleets. With customisable views and time-based analyses, the dashboards provide key metrics on fleet performance and enable benchmarking against industry peers. By centralising the integrated data in one place, fleets can easily review the information and get tailored recommendations to make well-informed decisions and identify opportunities to improve their operations.

The Fleet Data Analytics Dashboard combines and connects tyre and telematics data, equipping fleet decision makers with detailed insights on their fleets. With customisable views and time-based analyses, the dashboards provide key metrics on fleet performance and enable benchmarking against industry peers. By centralising the integrated data in one place, fleets can easily review the information and get tailored recommendations to make well-informed decisions and identify opportunities to improve their operations. Smart Predictive Maintenance – Integrating telematics and tyre data enables smart predictive maintenance by capturing crucial tyre data such as pressure, temperature, vehicle load, tyre wear, casing health and tyre tread depth keeping drivers and fleet operators informed about the health of their tyres. Headlining the exhibit is the evolution of Bridgestone’s TPMS live solution, that reads tyre pressure and temperature data directly from OE-fitted sensors, eliminating the need for installing after-market sensors. Bridgestone’s state-of-the-art tyre health algorithms simultaneously analyse these connected tyre data in real-time to predict maintenance needs and alert fleet managers through the Webfleet interface. These solutions are designed to help fleets take a proactive approach to maintenance to ensure safer roads, maximum efficiency, and longer-lasting tyres.

Webfleet introduces its new AI Assistant for fast and powerful data insights

Celebrating 25 years at the forefront of telematics, Webfleet, as part of Bridgestone Fleet Care, is showcasing a range of innovative products and solutions that help fleets make informed, data-driven decisions to cut fuel costs, improve efficiency, stay compliant and be safer on the road. At IAA, Webfleet will spotlight:

Webfleet AI Assistant on OptiDrive – Webfleet will debut a new AI assistant that allows fleet managers to interact with data in an intuitive and easy way by typing simple prompts. Introduced as a beta project, the Webfleet AI Assistant will first focus on the Webfleet OptiDrive Solution to provide Webfleet customers with feedback based on precise answers to driving behaviour challenges. The AI tool delivers real-time and historical data about key fleet performance indicators, including fuel and energy consumption, and driving events such as idling, speeding and harsh braking. Attendees of IAA TRANSPORTATION will be able to see the first demo of the AI Assistant, which is available for testing for selected Webfleet customers.

Webfleet will debut a new AI assistant that allows fleet managers to interact with data in an intuitive and easy way by typing simple prompts. Introduced as a beta project, the Webfleet AI Assistant will first focus on the Webfleet OptiDrive Solution to provide Webfleet customers with feedback based on precise answers to driving behaviour challenges. The AI tool delivers real-time and historical data about key fleet performance indicators, including fuel and energy consumption, and driving events such as idling, speeding and harsh braking. Attendees of IAA TRANSPORTATION will be able to see the first demo of the AI Assistant, which is available for testing for selected Webfleet customers. 25 Years of Telematics Innovation – In addition to the new AI tool, Webfleet is showcasing its industry-leading range of products and solutions for transport fleets including video telematics, PRO driver terminals, cold chain, trailer and tachograph solutions. During IAA, Webfleet will celebrate 25 years of business by awarding customers who have demonstrated outstanding successes using Webfleet products and solutions.

“25 years ago, Webfleet was presented to the world for the first time at IAA TRANSPORTATION – we are proud on being at the forefront of telematics ever since, servicing our customers with innovative and easy-to-use fleet solutions” said Jan-Maarten de Vries, President of Fleet Management Solutions at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. “Our new AI Assistent is the next step in harnessing the power of data and providing our customers the fastest and most convenient way to make informed decisions to optimise their operations.”

Bridgestone Fleet Care will be on display in Hall 12, Booth #C54. Webfleet will have an additional booth in Hall 25, Booth #B60. IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 Media Day is September 16, and public days are September 17 – 22.

SOURCE: Bridgestone