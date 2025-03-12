Brand Experience 2025: Volkswagen brings the spirit of optimism to dealers worldwide

Around 11,000 dealership representatives from 86 countries in Düsseldorf until the end of March

Around 11,000 Volkswagen dealers from all over the world are taking part in the “Brand Experience 2025” in Düsseldorf until the end of March. At the event, they will gain exclusive insights into the measures Volkswagen is taking to regain its strength. In addition to the emotionalization of the brand and the vision of a holistic customer experience, the future model range is the focus of the event. Volkswagen will be presenting more than ten new models for the next three years – from highly efficient vehicles with internal combustion engines to state-of-the-art hybrid and all-electric models.

“Three elements in particular represent Volkswagen’s strength: convincing, reliable products, an emotionalizing brand and our dealership as a permanently reliable partner and direct link to our customers,” emphasizes Martin Sander, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. “Volkswagen is back on track – this is the strong message sent out by this year’s Brand Experience. It is important to me that we carry this momentum, this spirit of optimism, to our customers. Dealers play a crucial role, as they are in daily contact with the customers, both in the showrooms and in the digital world.”

Dealer representatives from 86 countries will travel to Düsseldorf for the event. The core aspect of the Brand Experience is an emotional show. Together with Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer, Kai Grünitz (Member of the Brand Board of Management of Volkswagen responsible for Technical Development) and Andreas Mindt (Head of Volkswagen Design), Martin Sander will present the realignment of the brand, the sharpened design appearance and the holistic sales approach.

Participants will be given exclusive insights into ten new models that will enrich the Volkswagen product portfolio by 2028. The new T-Roc and future ID. models will be among the vehicles showcased. Dealers will also be able to test drive some new vehicles, such as the Tayron, on site. Furthermore, there are numerous workshops on topics such as design and retail, where a direct exchange with the brand’s experts is possible.

“We can only achieve our ambitious goals as a manufacturer together with the dealers,” says Sander. “This requires a high level of trust and mutual support, both of which were already evident during the first few days of the ‘Brand Experience’ in Düsseldorf.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen