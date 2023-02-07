Bosch significantly extends its workshop portfolio for hydraulic steering pumps

Bosch range of steering-pump supplies now covers 55 percent of the European market

Steering pumps provide the assisting power to hydraulic power steering systems for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. As a rule, they last as long as the vehicle. But if mileage is very high, or if there is an accident or the system is overstressed, a workshop may have to replace such a pump. By extending its portfolio to include vane steering pumps, Bosch is increasing its coverage of the European market for compact cars, medium- and premium-class vehicles, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles by more than 17 percentage points to 55 percent.

Making their debut in the Bosch portfolio are steering pumps for vehicles made by the South Korean automaker Hyundai. The portfolio for BMW, Mercedes Benz, Ford, Kia, and Toyota, as well as for VW Group vehicles, has also been significantly extended. In addition, hydraulic steering pumps for Renault and Dacia, Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge, GM, Chevrolet, and Cadillac are also available. This means that Bosch has one of the highest market coverage rates for OEM-quality steering pumps in the European spare parts market.

As deliveries include accessories, ordering is easier

Most of the hydraulic steering pumps supplied by Bosch arrive complete with accessories such as belt pulleys and suction ports. This helps identify the parts that are needed and reduces the ordering effort for the workshop. In addition, wholesalers have to stock fewer article numbers, as the pump and its accessories are listed under one number. As a next step, the Bosch portfolio of heavy commercial-vehicle steering pumps is to be further extended.

SOURCE: Bosch