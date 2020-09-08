Bosch eBike Systems brings specialist retailers up to date throughout Europe

Bosch eBike Systems is gearing up to begin the eleventh training season for retailers on 12th October. With more than 320 dates in 14 countries – for the first time also in the Czech Republic – eBike retailers can expand their knowledge about the products of Bosch eBike Systems. “Customer satisfaction is our main focus and requires excellent service as a foundation. Our annual training tour offers retailers the opportunity to prepare themselves optimally for the upcoming season. We are looking forward again to the exchange with our specialist retailers from all over Europe this year”, says Armin Harttig, Head of Sales and Service at Bosch eBike Systems. The safety of the participants and trainers has top priority in all training courses. All events will be adapted to the COVID-19 regulations in force in each country.

On-board computers, software updates and DiagnosticTool news

The focus of the training sessions will be on the new features for the 2021 model year, including the new Nyon on-board computer and the navigation function of Kiox as well as software updates for the Performance Line CX and the Cargo Line. On site, the participants will also get to know the new functions of the DiagnosticTool, which enable even more efficient and easier work with service cases.

Program information and registration

Retailers from Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Czech Republic can register via the service partner’s webshop at www.magura-b2b.com and in Switzerland at www.fuchs-movesa.ch.

SOURCE: Bosch