BorgWarner to showcase eMobility solutions at EV Japan 2024 in Tokyo

During the 2024 EV Japan show at Tokyo Big Sight, BorgWarner will present its updated business strategy, Charging Forward 2027, and how its innovative and sustainable products are helping OEMs to make the transition to eMobility. In East Hall 7, booth E66-50, the company will showcase a broad range of technologies that support vehicle electrification, including the latest integrated drive module, advanced thermal management products, and electric torque vectoring.

“EV JAPAN is the perfect opportunity for BorgWarner to highlight our product and system solutions as well as provide insights into our updated Charging Forward 2027 strategy,” said Kunihiko Mishima, General Manager, BorgWarner Morse Systems Japan.

“I am particularly excited to present our latest integrated drive module, which provides OEMs with an efficient, space-saving, and cost-effective alternative to conventional electric drivetrains,” adds Bernhard Schmitt, Global Director Engineering eDrives, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems.

During the media roundtable on January 24, the next-generation iDM180 integrated drive module will be presented to the Japanese market. This 800V high-speed, ultra-compact eDrive offers increased efficiency, reduced size, and lower cost compared to the previous generation of electric drivetrains. It employs a unique dual layshaft gearbox design with the differential integrated in a hollow rotor shaft to optimize packaging; this provides a reduction of over 25 percent volume compared to typical C and D segment iDMs. The established iDM146, a flexible platform designed to be customized for individual applications, will also be shown at the BorgWarner booth in East Hall 7, booth E66-50.

In addition, thermal management solutions showcased at the BorgWarner booth will include high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH) and eCoolers for maintaining optimal battery temperature to maximize charging efficiency, durability and driving range.

Also, highlighted is BorgWarner’s electric torque vectoring disconnect (eTVD) unit, which provides both torque vectoring and disconnect functionality using only a single motor on the rear axle. This reduces cost, weight and rotational energy losses compared to the typical twin motor layout used in electric vehicles with torque vectoring capability.

SOURCE: BorgWarner