BorgWarner supplies Buick with wet clutch and hydraulic control module for new 2-speed hybrid transmission

Hybrid transmission will be used in Buick’s brand new GL8 PHEV van

BorgWarner provides its wet clutch and hydraulic control module for the 2-speed hybrid transmission of Buick’s brand new GL8 PHEV van, production began in June 2024. As the first large and medium-sized plug-in hybrid transmission produced by General Motors in China for the Chinese market, BorgWarner’s efficiency-enhancing wet clutch and hydraulic control module will contribute to setting a new benchmark for plug-in hybrids.

“The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is rapidly evolving, demanding various innovative technologies. We’re delighted to contribute the wet clutch and hydraulic control module for the 2-speed hybrid transmission of Buick’s GL8 to enhance its performance,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain and Morse Systems. “This collaboration with Buick not only showcases BorgWarner’s technical prowess but also underscores our capability for local R&D in China.”

The wet clutch for the 2-speed hybrid transmission enhances system efficiency through low drag torque, featuring a compact axial and radial design, and utilizing BorgWarner’s state-of-the-art friction technology to ensure highest reliability. The hydraulic control module for the 2-speed hybrid transmission offers advantages such as a wide pressure adjustment range, high control precision, low leakage, and high efficiency. With a compact and lightweight design, it facilitates clutch pressure control and cooling for the clutch and electrical motor and integrates the tandem E- pump and temperature sensor.

SOURCE: BorgWarner