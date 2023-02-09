BorgWarner reports full year 2022 results ahead of guidance, expects 2023 electric vehicle sales of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion

Net sales were $4,108 million for the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 12.4% from $3,655 million for the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to increased demand for the Company’s products, slightly higher industry production compared to the prior year and the impact of commercial negotiations with the Company’s customers. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 were $255 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $129 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 were $296 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $255 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.17) per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2021 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.52) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in adjusted net earnings per diluted share was primarily due to the impact of higher sales, which was partially offset by higher commodity costs and a planned increase in e-Products R&D investment.

Full Year 2023 Guidance:

The Company has provided 2023 full year guidance. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with 2022 sales of $15.8 billion. This implies a year-over-year organic increase in sales of 7% to 12%. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to increase in the range of approximately 0% to 3% in 2023. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $285 million, primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and Korean Won against the U.S. dollar.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 8.6% to 9.0%. Excluding the impact of noncomparable items and the add back of intangible asset amortization expense, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.0% to 10.4%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.81 to $4.13 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,400 million to $1,550 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $550 million to $650 million, which includes estimated one-time cash costs of $150 million associated with the planned separation of Fuel Systems and Aftermarket businesses.