BorgWarner enters licensing agreement with PolyCharge America, Inc. for disruptive capacitor technology

BorgWarner first invested in PolyCharge in 2018

BorgWarner is strengthening its inverter capabilities and offerings through an exclusive licensing agreement with PolyCharge America, Inc., a startup company formed to deliver disruptive capacitor products. With this agreement, BorgWarner secures exclusive rights to bring the PolyCharge NanoLamTM capacitors in-house for use in the company’s extensive selection of inverters. The capacitors enable high-power inverters to be smaller, lighter and more tolerant to high temperatures.

“As a leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, we are constantly assessing our technology portfolio and existing partnerships for potential opportunities to strengthen our technology offerings,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “This licensing agreement bolsters our relationship with PolyCharge, aligns with our comprehensive electrification strategy, and complements our inverter portfolio. Because the high-voltage inverter market is growing rapidly, given the critical role they play in electrified propulsion, our ability to condense packaging size and weight through PolyCharge’s capacitors will give our customers a significant advantage.”

PolyCharge’s NanoLamTM capacitor technology utilizes super-thin polymer dielectric layers, making them ideal for applications in which weight savings, high temperature tolerance and packaging space are critically important. NanoLam™ capacitors are self-healing, prismatic in shape, and offer a 50% reduction in capacitor size and weight, which makes them ideal for applications with challenging packaging requirements across a broad voltage range. Compared to traditional polypropylene DC-link capacitors, PolyCharge NanoLam™ products offer significantly higher energy density, higher ripple current ratings, and lower inductance resulting in improved efficiency and higher power density inverter systems.

“The team at BorgWarner has been instrumental in getting NanoLam™ technology to the point where it is today. This agreement is a testament to BorgWarner’s commitment to sustainable mobility as well as a major step in achieving PolyCharge’s mission of ‘A NanoLam™ Capacitor in Every Vehicle,’” said Steven Yializis, Chief Operating Officer and Director of PolyCharge America.

The PolyCharge capacitors will be taken in-house at BorgWarner’s Singapore facility.

SOURCE: BorgWarner