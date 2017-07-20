Board of Management changes at BMW AG.

On 1 January 2018 Pieter Nota will join the Board of Management of BMW AG and head the division responsible for sales and brand BMW as well as aftersales for the BMW Group. Following the hand-over to Pieter Nota, Dr Ian Robertson (HonDSc), current Board of Management member for BMW sales, will continue to serve the company as a Special Representative of the BMW Group in the UK, before retiring on 30 June 2018.

“For almost a decade on the Board of Management of BMW AG, Ian Robertson has shaped the image and future direction of the BMW brand and the BMW i and BMW M sub-brands”, commented Dr. Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG. “Even through challenging economic times, he enabled the continuous growth of the company by achieving one sales record after the other. I would like to thank him for his accomplishments and am pleased that he will remain with the company as a BMW Group Ambassador for the UK, one of our most important markets and production locations.”

Pieter Nota, who will head up the BMW Sales Division from 1 January 2018, moves to the BMW Group from Royal Philips. Born in the Netherlands, the 52-year-old is currently Philips’ Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President for “Personal Health”, the company’s consumer products and solutions business segment. Prior to that, Nota was on the Board of Management of Beiersdorf AG as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and previously held various management functions with Unilever in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.

“With Pieter Nota we are able to attain an experienced sales and marketing expert with an international profile”, stated Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “I am convinced that his proven track record in innovation and transformation will continue to lead our core brand BMW and its products through the future of connected mobility.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.