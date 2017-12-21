BMW at the NAIAS 2018 in Detroit

BMW is celebrating two world premieres at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit on 14 – 28 January 2018. Both public and trade visitors to the show will have their first opportunity to experience the updated BMW i8 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 1.9 l/100 km [148.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 42 g/km; electric power consumption combined: 14.0 kWh/100 km) (1) and new BMW X2.

Plus, the company will be presenting the most exclusive way to discover trailblazing open-top driving pleasure. Making its debut at the show, the BMW i8 Roadster First Edition (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 l/100 km [134.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 46 g/km; electric power consumption combined: 14.5 kWh/100 km)1 stands out with a suitably extensive array of appointments. Also taking to the stage in Detroit is a luxury-class vehicle concept that encapsulates a fresh understanding of luxury for the BMW brand – the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance.

World premiere of the BMW i8 Coupe

World premiere of the updated BMW i8 Coupe: The three-cylinder petrol engine and electric drive system team up to generate system output of 275 kW/374 hp. The BMW eDrive technology on hand also includes a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with cell capacity of 34 Ah and gross energy capacity of 11.6 kWh. The battery delivers the energy for the 105 kW/143 hp electric motor to power the car from rest all the way to a maximum 105 km/h (65 mph) on a wave of innovative sports car feeling. Pushing the eDrive button raises the top speed on electric power alone to 120 km/h (75 mph).

The BMW i8 Roadster First Edition is limited to a production run of 200 units. The special-edition models will be among the first examples of the open-top plug-in hybrid sports car built and delivered to customers around the world. All of the body paint finishes and interior designs offered for the new BMW i8 Coupe and new BMW i8 Roadster are also available for the special edition. These include the newly introduced exterior colours E-Copper metallic and Donington Grey metallic. The Carpo interior design package (included as standard) comprises full leather trim, which is available for the new BMW i8 Roadster exclusively in the colour combination Ivory White/Black.

The new BMW i8 Coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, while the new BMW i8 Roadster completes the same sprint in 4.6 seconds. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (156 mph). Combined petrol consumption is 1.9 litres per 100 kilometres (148.7 mpg imp) 1 for the Coupe and 2.1 litres per 100 kilometres (134.5 mpg imp) 1 for the Roadster, and combined electric power consumption is 14.0 kWh / 14.5 kWh per 100 kilometres 1 . CO2 emissions from the petrol engine are 42 grams per kilometre 1 for the new BMW i8 Coupe and 46 grams per kilometre 1 for the new BMW i8 Roadster. The electric driving range of the BMW i8 Coupe in the NEDC test cycle is 55 kilometres (34 miles) 1 and the BMW i8 Roadster claims 53 kilometres (33 miles).

New E-Copper metallic and Donington Grey metallic exterior colour shades are available for the BMW i8 Coupe and BMW i8 Roadster, as is the new optional Accaro interior trim in Amido/E-Copper. The Navigation system Professional, BMW Display Key, Driving Assistant incl. Surround View, and a mode 2 charging cable are all part of standard specification. ConnectedDrive Services also come as standard and include new digital services such as intelligent route planning (complete with refuelling stops at a charging station or filling station), sharing of the current trip status and highly personalised in-car displays.

World premiere of the BMW X2

World premiere: The new BMW X2 is a BMW with a standalone character. Its head-turning design combines the discreet robustness of a BMW X model with the athletic potency of a coupe.

As well as the standard BMW X2, customers can also choose from the BMW X2 M Sport and M Sport X models. The latter brings together design elements from the BMW M lines and the BMW X family. Separate lines are not available for the BMW X2.

A host of design details underscore the distinctive character of the BMW X2. These include the BMW roundel on the C-pillars and the styling of the kidney grille, whose outline is wider at its base than at its top (for the first time on a modern BMW).

Available for the first time on a BMW are the exterior colour shades Galvanic Gold metallic and Misano Blue metallic, plus perforated Dakota leather in Magma Red and the Micro Hexagon fabric/Alcantara Anthracite combination with M piping and yellow contrast stitching.

Three engine/transmission variants are offered from launch: the BMW X2 sDrive20i petrol model with 141 kW / 192 hp (fuel consumption combined: 5.9 – 5.5 l/100 km [47.9 – 51.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 134 – 126 g/km) 2 , plus the X2 xDrive20d diesel variant with 140 kW / 190 hp (fuel consumption combined: 4.8 – 4.6 l/100 km [58.9 – 61.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 126 – 121 g/km) 2 and X2 xDrive25d diesel with 170 kW / 231 hp (fuel consumption combined: 5.3 – 5.1 l/100 km [53.3 – 55.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 139 – 133 g/km) 2 . Both diesel cars come as standard with xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the efficient eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The petrol model is fitted with the sporty seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission.

Further attractive model variants will be added to the BMW X2 line-up in early 2018 – in the shape of the three-cylinder X2 sDrive18i (fuel consumption combined: 6.3 – 5.9 l/100 km [44.8 – 47.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 144 – 135 g/km) 3 and four-cylinder X2 xDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 – 6.1 l/100 km [45.6 – 46.3 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 142 – 138 g/km) 3 , X2 sDrive18d (fuel consumption combined: 4.7 – 4.5 l/100 km [60.1 – 62.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 124 – 118 g/km) 3 and X2 xDrive18d (fuel consumption combined: 5.2 – 4.8 l/100 km [54.3 – 58.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 137 – 128 g/km) 3

The first BMW X2 for the US market will be the 170 kW (228 hp) BMW X2 xDrive28i (technical specifications tbc after market launch). Production started in November 2017 and the vehicle will arrive in US showrooms on March 3rd 2018. The BMW X2 sDrive28i will arrive in the US a few months later (production starts March, 2018).

