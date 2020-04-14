Blackberry strengthens automotive and embedded software portfolio with QNX Black Channel Communications technology

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, a new software solution that OEMs and embedded software developers can use to ensure safe data communication exchanges within their safety-critical systems.

QNX Black Channel Communications Technology is certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the automotive industry’s functional safety standard, is based on the safe data communication requirements identified in IEC 61508 and mitigation measures defined in AUTOSAR End-to-End communications protection profiles. QNX Black Channel Communications Technology makes the countless nodes of data communication in embedded systems functionally safe. By safely encapsulating the data being exchanged and validating it with essential safety checks, it protects data communication from systematic software faults, random hardware faults and transient faults while helping in the automatic prevention of damages from these failures, all with minimal impact on system performance.

“We are seeing an increase in functional safety requirements for automotive systems as the electronic architecture of the car undergoes a shift to fewer and more powerful electronic control units (ECUs). As a result, our technology is increasingly being selected as the foundation for things like chassis control and battery management ECUs in addition to the traditional QNX-based systems in the vehicle,” said Grant Courville, VP, Product Management and Strategy, BlackBerry QNX. “Our new QNX Black Channel Communications Technology product not only ensures that the communication exchanges with safety-critical systems are safe, but also that the data being exchanged is not altered or impacted in any way during its transmission. This provides peace of mind to automakers as well as many other embedded manufacturers in Industrial, Oil & Gas, Medical, and other markets who continue to face the task of delivering ‘safety-first’ systems.”

QNX Black Channel Communications Technology provides a safety layer to protect data being passed from point to point while being agnostic of the underlying communication software and hardware. With the functional safety standard development and certification already done, the solution enables automakers and other embedded software developers to accelerate their development timelines and reduce the cost in moving projects from research to production.

Select OEMs and Tier 1’s are currently utilizing QNX Black Channel Communications Technology in their development of next generation automotive technology. The solution is scheduled for general availability in April 2020.

BlackBerry has a broad portfolio of functional safety-certified software including its QNX operating system, development tools and middleware for autonomous and connected vehicles. Automakers and Tier 1’s use BlackBerry QNX software in their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems. BlackBerry’s pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being embedded in more than 150 million vehicles on the road today.

SOURCE: Blackberry