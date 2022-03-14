BlackBerry Radar and ISAAC team up to help trucking companies improve asset utilization and fleet visibility

Titanium Transportation Group becomes first fleet to utilize new option

BlackBerry Limited and ISAAC Instruments, a leading driver-centric fleet management solution provider, today announced that BlackBerry Radar has been integrated within the ISAAC Open Platform, delivering more value in a comprehensive fleet management solution for commercial fleets. Fleet managers will now have an aggregate view of current tractor and trailer operations in a single console, enabling them to better manage and automate their dispatch operations, driver messaging and hours of service compliance.

Titanium Transportation Group (TSXV:TTR), a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, has deployed the newly integrated solution offering for its entire fleet of trailers and commercial vehicles, making it the first customer to roll out the joint solution.

“This integration brings together two of our most important technology partners with a combined view to drive operational efficiencies across our fleet. We’re confident that we’ll see significant business benefits in the weeks and months ahead,” said Ted Daniel, Founder and CEO of Titanium Transportation Group.

The new integration will help commercial fleets boost productivity, improve asset utilization, reduce costs and improve services to their customers. BlackBerry Radar is a multi-sensor trailer monitoring and reporting solution, and with the integration into the ISAAC Open Platform, will provide fleet owners with unparalleled visibility into their operations, allowing them to better optimize their driver hours and improve trailer utilization.

ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solutions, which are utilized by more than 40 per cent of the largest carriers across Canada, help fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance.

With the addition of BlackBerry Radar to the company’s comprehensive Open Platform ecosystem, fleets will have the added capability of accessing near real-time data on the status of their trailers, chassis or containers. In addition to location visibility and history, BlackBerry Radar also provides a range of sensor data such as route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close and cargo load state, now all within a single user-interface in the ISAAC Open Platform.

“We welcome BlackBerry Radar as an additional option to our rapidly growing Open Platform, which enables fleets to improve the driver experience as they see fit,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “Our goal is always to assist fleet clients like Titanium as they choose the best applications for their entire operations.”

“With supply chain issues that show no sign of easing up anytime soon, having timely and accurate data that can help you eliminate wasted time and effort and that improves service, the life of drivers and the bottom line has never been more important,” said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. “ISAAC has a strong footprint in the Canadian market and our combined offering for transportation and logistics businesses will allow joint customers to have better coordination between their drivers, trucks, and trailers to unlock excess shipping capacity. Being more efficient is critical during these unprecedented times when there are added pressures on compliance, equipment utilization and drivers as the lifeblood of our economy.”

SOURCE: BlackBerry