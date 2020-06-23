BlackBerry QNX software now embedded in more than 175 million vehicles

BlackBerry Limited today announced that its QNX® software is now embedded in more than 175 million cars on the road today. This is an increase of 25 million cars since the company last reported its automotive footprint in June 2019.

BlackBerry has a broad portfolio of functional safety-certified and secure software including its QNX operating system, development tools and middleware for autonomous and connected vehicles. Automakers and Tier 1s use BlackBerry® QNX® software in their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems that appear in car brands, including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, KIA, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

“In the past five years we’ve gone from BlackBerry QNX technology helping to power 60 million cars to today’s announcement of more than 175 million – a nearly threefold increase and a testament to the fact that today’s leading automakers and their tier one suppliers continue to put their trust in BlackBerry and our ability to provide them with safe and secure software upon which the next generation of vehicles is being built,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. “The electronic architecture of the vehicle is evolving from being hardware-driven to software-defined and this independent assessment by Strategy Analytics further validates our leadership position within the industry as the premier foundational software platform provider for the current and the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles.”

BlackBerry engaged with research and industry analyst firm, Strategy Analytics to verify the volume of QNX deployments based on the number of QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain QNX products and technology. The vast majority of QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis. BlackBerry QNX technology includes QNX® Neutrino® OS, QNX® Platform for ADAS, QNX® OS for Safety, QNX® CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX® Hypervisor 2.0 and QNX acoustics middleware.

SOURCE: BlackBerry