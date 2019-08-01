Best-in-class power takeoff output now standard on 2020 Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab with power stroke diesel

Ford is making commercial 2020 F-Series Super Duty more valuable to fleets by including Power Takeoff (PTO) provision on Class 3-5 chassis cab trucks optioned with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke ® diesel

diesel Best-in-class stationary 300 lb.-ft. of PTO torque comes from the third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke® diesel working in combination with the all-new TorqShift ® 10-speed heavy duty automatic transmission

10-speed heavy duty automatic transmission Ford’s pioneering Live-Drive PTO allows commercial customers to power industrial equipment and accessories such as snowplows, generators and hydraulic units with the truck in motion

New on the 2020 Super Duty Chassis Cab, Ford is proud to offer Power Takeoff (PTO) as standard with its 6.7-liter Power Stroke® turbo diesel engine for auxiliary power needs on commercial vehicles. Combined, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke and all-new TorqShift® 10-speed heavy duty automatic transmission with the power takeoff provision delivers best-in-class stationary torque of up to 300 lb.-ft. for commercial vehicle bodies that require direct-to-component or hydraulic body motor power. That’s 50 lb.-ft. more than the closest competitor.

“For a lot of our commercial and heavy-duty retail customers PTO power is the only way they can get a job done,” said Kevin Koester, Ford commercial vehicle marketing manager. “With more PTO torque on hand every task is easier and even bigger projects are now within reach.”

Power takeoff allows customers to mount accessory equipment to the transmission for auxiliary power from the engine to increase functionality in applications that require direct or hydraulic power, such as generators, cranes, wreckers, pumper trucks and boom lifts.

PTO provision will remain optional on 2020 Super Duty Pickup models and 7.3-liter gas V8 Chassis Cab models. Output with the TorqShift® heavy-duty 6-speed automatic double-overdrive transmission for F-650 and F-750 trucks and Super Duty stripped chassis trucks will be announced at a later date.

If a job has to get done and stationary power won’t cut it, the 10-speed Heavy Duty Automatic features Ford’s pioneering Live-Drive Power Takeoff which allows customer to operate accessories when the engine is running whether the vehicle is in motion or stopped. This is critical for equipment requiring power on the move such as snowplows and dump trucks.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company