Bentley Motors secures Top Employer Award for eleventh consecutive year

Top Employer Institute names Bentley in elite list for the eleventh consecutive year

Bentley Motors is today celebrating a milestone achievement, having been recognised for the eleventh consecutive year as a UK Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute.

In another year that has proven challenging for so many organisations, Bentley’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity was commended by the Institute, alongside Bentley’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

The award is based upon a comprehensive review of the business which highlighted Bentley’s innovative and compelling approach to its employees’ own “Extraordinary Journeys”, as well as Bentley’s own progressive strategic ambitions for the future.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources, said:

“Our people have been at the heart of our business for over 100 years – so we are incredibly proud to once again secure the Top Employer Award. To guide our next one hundred years, we have set out ambitious goals to become the leader in sustainable luxury mobility, so it is essential that we develop, retain and attract the very best talent to help us on this journey.

“For 2022, our focus as we begin to emerge from COVID-19, is on collaboration and developing our extraordinary skills together, to drive change and get the very best out of how we work as a team. Starting the year by being recognised as a Top Employer of choice, shows that we are definitely on the right track.”

The annual international research – undertaken by the Top Employers Institute – recognises leading employers around the world that provide excellent working conditions, make every effort to continuously enhance recruitment processes and nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the business.

Bentley’s emphasis on becoming an employer of choice forms a key part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy. The aim, to lead sustainable luxury mobility, is underpinned by ambitious targets that include becoming end-to-end carbon neutral and exclusively manufacturing battery electric vehicles by 2030.

To help design and build these Bentleys of the future, the company has stepped up its focus on attracting a wide-range of talent, including as problem solvers, digital innovators and creative thinkers, as well as retraining in specific areas. Bentley is also focused on attracting candidates from all walks of life and aims to achieve greater diversity in management positions moving forward.

