BEDEO: Dirty diesel still dominates, BEV market share down: When will UK government give retrofit a chance?

Retrofitting specialists BEDEO warn that the UK’s failure to support fleet electrification is locking in diesel dependency and jeopardising net-zero goals

BEDEO, a leader in fleet electrification and retrofit technology, fears its warnings on the path to net-zero for the large van industry are falling on deaf ears as the latest report from The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)1 shows that 90.5 per cent of all vans in Europe still run on diesel, with the UK having an even scarier penetration of 94 per cent.

The UK fell short of its 2024 Zero Emission Van (ZEV) mandate, achieving just 5.7 per cent instead of the 10 per cent target2. It shows no sign of improving, as last month the UK experienced a decline in van sales for the fourth consecutive month. Despite the continued availability of the plug-in van grant, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for just 8.2 per cent of the market share in March 2025. While this represents a year-on-year increase, only 318 large BEV vans (3.5-4.25t) were sold during this period – a concerning figure considering the nation’s reliance on these vehicles. These market stats come directly from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), issued on Friday 4 April3.

With vans responsible for 40 per cent4 of logistics emissions and 4.6 million on the roads5, BEDEO warns that declining electric van adoption and continued diesel reliance will stall emissions cuts. Despite this, the UK Government still blocks retrofitting existing vans with electric powertrains; a move BEDEO deems crucial for progress.

“Van fleet operators need real options – not just the choice between new large electric vans or nothing. Retrofitting extends the lifespan of existing large vans, keeps businesses moving, and drastically reduces emissions without breaking the bank. Not to mention that it [retrofitting] does all this without impacting payload, which we know is a real problem for managers of large van fleets,” said Osman Boyner, Founder and CEO of BEDEO. “If we look at the average age of light commercial vehicles in the EU and UK – the oldest belonging to Greece at an impressive 21.1 years, and 9.8 in the UK (and rising)1 – we can surmise that the 2035 phase out of new fossil-fuelled vehicles won’t make much of a dent to carbon reductions if pre-existing vehicles using petrol and diesel continue to pollute for decades after the ban. In fact, this will continue well past 20406.

“To put this into perspective, in 2024, van vehicle miles racked up 58.7 billion miles7, and in general, vans in the UK are responsible for 18 per cent8 of all vehicle miles. That’s a fair amount of greenhouse gases. It’s time for our UK Government to support real-world solutions instead of ignoring the practical challenges large van fleets face. I fear we’ll look back and wish we had taken action today, and looked at a viable solution that’s available today – retrofitting – and not ignoring its ability to decarbonise.”

Despite the urgent need for change, government policy remains fixated on new vehicle sales rather than real-world solutions that would have an immediate impact. With 57 per cent of UK vans being purchased new5 and the remaining fleet continuing to rely on diesel, the lack of incentives for retrofitting is a major missed opportunity. France has already embraced retrofitting with government-backed incentives, proving that it is a viable and scalable option. Retrofitting can cost up to 50 per cent less than purchasing a new large battery-electric van9, prevents unnecessary vehicle scrappage, and cuts emissions immediately.

Yet instead of supporting this proven solution, the UK Government’s approach continues to leave fleet operators with limited, costly alternatives. The recent 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase in diesel van registrations across the EU10 suggests that companies are rushing to secure diesel-powered vans before regulatory bans take effect, further entrenching diesel’s dominance, and locking in emissions for years to come.

As government targets continue to be missed, BEDEO urges policymakers to take immediate action. The transition to sustainable transport cannot rely solely on new vehicle sales – it must include practical, scalable solutions that work for businesses today, like retrofitting. The industry needs action, not just ambition. Retrofitting is ready to bridge the gap, and policymakers must now play their part in making it a widespread reality.

BEDEO remains committed to driving the conversation forward and working with businesses to make fleet electrification accessible and achievable today – not decades from now.

SOURCE: BEDEO