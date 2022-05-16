Batch of 84 new generation VDL Citeas makes city of Amsterdam even more sustainable

GVB, the public transport company of Amsterdam, is further expanding its electric fleet with 84 new generation VDL Citeas

GVB, the public transport company of Amsterdam, is further expanding its electric fleet with 84 new generation VDL Citeas. These vehicles, based entirely on an electric powertrain, will be deployed from 2023 onwards. The framework contract includes an option for a further 130 new VDL Citeas, which in the coming years will contribute to a further reduction in CO 2 emissions.

VDL Bus & Coach will deliver 30 articulated new generation VDL Citeas of type LF-181 and 54 VDL Citeas LF-122. For the expansion of the GVB fleet, VDL Bus & Coach is also responsible for implementing the charging infrastructure. GVB has been using electric buses since the end of 2019: 44 are currently in service and an additional 31 will enter service during the summer period, bringing the total number of electric buses to 75 in 2022.

Emission-free bus transport

President Willem van der Leegte of VDL Groep: “With the development of the new generation VDL Citea, we have developed a versatile mobility platform that matches the sustainability ambitions of our customers. That also applies to GVB. In this way, we will remain at the forefront of the public transport market, where we are leading the way in Europe on the basis of our more than 150 million electric kilometres driven. By signing this contract, we are making an important contribution to making Amsterdam an even cleaner city for its residents and visitors, based on our collaborative strength. We are proud to be able to supply buses to our capital city again. GVB and VDL have been working together for many years. The fact that this cooperation is continuing is a sign of its success.”

For a climate-neutral Amsterdam

Amsterdam is working to further reduce CO 2 emissions in the city. To this end, the municipality has developed the ‘Route Map Amsterdam Climate Neutral 2050’. Amsterdam will reduce its CO 2 emissions by 5% in 2025, 55% in 2030 and 95% in 2050 compared to 1990 levels. Part of this is that GVB provides completely emission-free bus transport in 2025.

Claudia Zuiderwijk, Managing Director GVB: “This order is a good step towards nicer, cleaner and more sustainable public transport in Amsterdam. More and more inhabitants of Amsterdam will experience how the droning acceleration of buses is disappearing from the city and that the air is cleaner when they cycle or walk around.”

Forerunner

“With this order, the GVB fleet will eventually be entirely VDL,” says Ard Romers, managing director of VDL Bus & Coach Nederland. “GVB is going to phase out the last diesel buses and permanently switch to zero emission VDL Citeas in Amsterdam. We are proud that, based on the trust built up over the past decade, we can continue our cooperation with the partners in this project. The Netherlands is a European forerunner in the electrification of public transport and VDL is happy to provide its experience and expertise as a transition partner. More than 1,100 VDL Citeas now cover over 135,000 electric kilometres together every day in a large number of European cities and regions.”

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach