Award winning D-Max takes pride of place at the CV Show 2018

With less than a week to go until the CV Show 2018, Isuzu UK – the pickup professionals, offer a glimpse into its offerings for this year’s show. Isuzu UK can be found at stand 5F65 – Hall 5 at the CV Show 2018.

Visitors to the annual show will have the opportunity to explore the award-winning D-Max, on the stand, on the tarmac and in the mud, truly experiencing the capabilities of the workhorse D-Max model. Taking centre stage on the main stand, Isuzu UK is set to launch two new D-Max models, premiered exclusively for CV Show attendees at 11:00 on the 24th April 2018. The launch will offer visitors a first look at two new pickup variants that have yet to be seen by the British public and global audiences.

Accompanying these vehicles on stand will be D-Max favourites; the Blade, Utah and also popular Utility based conversion pickups, all used day to day by pickup driving professionals across the UK. The Utility conversions showcased will feature work from official Isuzu UK conversion partners Strongs and Cumberland Platforms.

Not one to miss, the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 will also be on show bringing a bold and powerful presence to the annual UK show. The AT35 is a perfect combination of hardwearing dependability, agility and style, truly a pickup fit for purpose. With high levels of comfort and luxury, this powerful vehicle not only looks the part when it comes to a hard day’s work, it is the part.

Free to book direct from the Isuzu UK stand, stand 5F65 – Hall 5, visitors can also experience the professional workhorse in action with a fleet of D-Max’s on hand to put through their paces. Unlike traditional test drives, CV show visitors have the unique opportunity to tackle Isuzu’s off-roading course. Planned specifically to showcase the D-Max’s class leading capabilities and handling, the route allows drivers to simulate everyday driving conditions on local road routes, witnessing first-hand the frugality of the D-Max – without the need for AdBlue.

The award-winning D-Max has already had a successful 2018 being named both WhatVan? Pickup Of the Year 2018 and Professional Pickup and 4X4 Magazines Most Reliable Pickup of 2018, impressing judges across the board with its workhorse nature, unbeatable reliability, 1 tonne payload and maximum 3.5 tonne towing capability.

For more information on the Isuzu range, visit Stand 5F65 – Hall 5 at the CV Show 2018 or head to www.Isuzu.co.uk for further details and offers.

