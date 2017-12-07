AW Monthly December 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘AW Monthly December 2017’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-december-2017/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The December edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Scott Perry, Chief Operating Officer, Nikola Motor Company

Chief Operating Officer, Gerard DeVito, Vice President Technology, Vehicle Group, Eaton

Vice President Technology, Vehicle Group, Sagar Apte, Founder and Chief Executive, CarIQ

Founder and Chief Executive, Brett Hauser, Chief Executive, Greenlots

Chief Executive, Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne liDAR

Chief Technology Officer, Sanjay Sood, Head of Automated Driving, HERE

Head of Automated Driving, Sven Schulz, Managing Director, Akasol

Also in this issue:

Tesla Semi and electric trucking

LA Auto Show

Focus on India: Connected Car Pune & HD Truck Pune

Opel goes global, Mahindra reconsiders USA

Brexit uncertainty continues to worry auto industry

Natural gas for HD trucking

GM and VW focus on EVs

Big Data and automotive cyber security

Autonomous drive developers eye Level 4

