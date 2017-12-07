AW Monthly December 2017 published by Automotive World

AW Monthly is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
‘AW Monthly December 2017’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-december-2017/) is available to download now from the Magazine section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
The December edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Scott Perry, Chief Operating Officer, Nikola Motor Company
- Gerard DeVito, Vice President Technology, Vehicle Group, Eaton
- Sagar Apte, Founder and Chief Executive, CarIQ
- Brett Hauser, Chief Executive, Greenlots
- Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne liDAR
- Sanjay Sood, Head of Automated Driving, HERE
- Sven Schulz, Managing Director, Akasol
Also in this issue:
- Tesla Semi and electric trucking
- LA Auto Show
- Focus on India: Connected Car Pune & HD Truck Pune
- Opel goes global, Mahindra reconsiders USA
- Brexit uncertainty continues to worry auto industry
- Natural gas for HD trucking
- GM and VW focus on EVs
- Big Data and automotive cyber security
- Autonomous drive developers eye Level 4
Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-emagazine/aw-monthly-december-2017/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/