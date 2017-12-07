AW Monthly December 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The December edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Scott Perry, Chief Operating Officer, Nikola Motor Company
- Gerard DeVito, Vice President Technology, Vehicle Group, Eaton
- Sagar Apte, Founder and Chief Executive, CarIQ
- Brett Hauser, Chief Executive, Greenlots
- Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne liDAR
- Sanjay Sood, Head of Automated Driving, HERE
- Sven Schulz, Managing Director, Akasol
Also in this issue:
- Tesla Semi and electric trucking
- LA Auto Show
- Focus on India: Connected Car Pune & HD Truck Pune
- Opel goes global, Mahindra reconsiders USA
- Brexit uncertainty continues to worry auto industry
- Natural gas for HD trucking
- GM and VW focus on EVs
- Big Data and automotive cyber security
- Autonomous drive developers eye Level 4
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
