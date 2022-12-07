AvtoVAZ supplied 300 cars to taxi fleet of YaMoskva

AvtoVAZ supplied the next car batch consisting of 300 LADA Granta sedans to the YaMoskva company

AvtoVAZ supplied the next car batch consisting of 300 LADA Granta sedans to the YaMoskva company. Earlier in August, 200 cars of the same model were supplied. The supplies are expected to continue till late year.

“Corporate sales are one of the key directions for our company, Vitaly Osipov, Director for Dealer Network Management and Sales of AvtoVAZ JSC said. – Models of the Granta family have been recognized leaders of both retail and corporate sales for several years due to the variety of modifications and affordable price”.

YAMOSKVA is one of the leaders of car rent market for work in taxi. Its car fleet has more than 2000 cars, 1500 of which are cars of the LADA brand. Company’s business is presented in key Russian market such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don.

YAMOSKVA is the official partner of the Yandex.Taxi company.

SOURCE: Lada