AVTOVAZ has nominated a new distributor in Kazakhstan

AVTOVAZ announces the nomination of ORION Distribution as a distributor of LADA cars in Kazakhstan, which is one of the key export markets of the Russian automaker.

The signed agreement will ensure the continuity of sales and service of LADA for existing and future customers. In particular, from April 2021, 12 new LADA sales and service points will be opened in 10 major cities of Kazakhstan (Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau, Kostanay and Aktau), which will offer customers a full range of services – from the sale of cars and accessories to warranty and after-warranty service.

A special website www.lada-kazakhstan.kz is available to inform customers, it contains all information about products and services, addresses of dealers, and an online form for information request. A special customer support line has also been opened+8 700 836 90 66.

In the coming months and years, the LADA dealer network in Kazakhstan will continue to expand – AVTOVAZ intends to actively develop its presence in this market.

SOURCE: Lada