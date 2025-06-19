Toyota Motor Europe starts zero tailpipe emissions logistics with fuel cell trucks

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks built by VDL Groep, using Toyota fuel cell modules, now deployed on Toyota's logistics routes from Toyota’s European Parts Centre in Diest, Belgium to France, the Netherlands and Germany

Toyota Motor Europe and VDL Groep have collaborated to integrate Toyota’s fuel cell system into heavy-duty trucks. Following the first demonstration truck, Toyota has now deployed four more vehicles on its logistics routes across Belgium (Diest), France (Lille), Germany (Cologne), and the Netherlands (Rotterdam and Weesp).

Toyota has joined forces with its logistics providers – Vos Transport Group, CEVA Logistics, Groupe CAT, and Yusen Logistics – to introduce the zero tailpipe emission* heavy duty trucks to its logistics operations. Toyota, together with these logistics providers, will continuously evaluate the performance of the fuel cell trucks in the daily operations of Toyota Parts Centre Europe, which processes more than 500,000 parts and accessories every day.

The 40-tonne fuel cell truck delivers similar performance as a diesel truck, but with zero tailpipe emissions on similar routes, as its motor is powered by electricity generated from hydrogen combined with oxygen. With one single refuelling, the vehicle can travel up to 400 km under real-world driving conditions. Additionally, the vibration-free electric motor reduces disturbance to the community the truck passes through, while significantly improving driving comfort.

This initiative is in line with Toyota’s goal to reach carbon neutrality in its logistics operations by 2040, but it also aims to contribute to growing the hydrogen economy. Heavy-duty fuel cell trucks can boost the demand for hydrogen, which is one of the key contributors along with the implementation of the EU’s Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR). Together with our logistics providers, we aim to gather learnings from the daily operation of our first hydrogen-powered logistics fleet and further improve the vehicles and operational processes. Thiebault Paquet, Vice President R&D, Toyota Motor Europe

* ‘Zero tailpipe emissions’ refers to the powertrain where no greenhouse gases or harmful particles are emitted by the tailpipe while driving. Only H2O is emitted by the tailpipe. Emissions may still exist at other stages of the product lifecycle (extraction, manufacturing, logistics, maintenance, recycling/scrapping…) but also during use (tyres, brakes…) and the production of hydrogen, depending on its source.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe