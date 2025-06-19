Mazda announces Domestic Business Structural Reform Policy

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced its "Domestic Business Structural Reform Policy" to strengthen its business foundation and re-grow in the Japanese market

In the rapidly changing environment surrounding the automotive industry, flexible and speedy responses to diversifying customer needs are required. Mazda has been growing its business in the U.S. and other markets through the implementation of its management philosophy, Brand Value Management*(1). With a focus on Brand Value Management, the company will accelerate the realization of business structural reform in the Japanese market.

The three pillars of the business structural reform are “investment for growth to nurture brand ” “designate priority regions (metropolitan strategy),” and “thorough frontline support to improve in-store experience.” The company defined four priority measures which will steadily promote the realization of these three pillars. Through these efforts, Mazda will establish a business foundation that enables the achievement of domestic sales of 200,000 units*(2) as early as possible by becoming the brand of choice for more customers.

Tadashi Miura, General Manager of Domestic Business Div., who assumed his new position in April this year, said, “The re-growth of domestic sales is an important theme that will directly lead to the enhancement of our corporate value over the medium to long term. We will incorporate the essence of successful business reforms based on Brand Value Management, which has been successful in the U.S., and implement reforms without sanctuary, with the manufacturer and dealers working in unison to create attractive stores and provide high-quality customer experiences. We will continue our efforts to become the brand that customers continue to choose.”

Priority Measure 1: Sales Network Reform

In metropolitan areas where stable demand is expected, ten cities are selected as priority markets, including Tokyo and Osaka, where investments will be made intensively to develop new-generation stores*(3) to provide customers with brand experience. In addition, 300 stores will be designated as priority stores to enhance sales efficiency, with the aim of achieving an annual sales volume of 400 units per store by improving the brand experience.

Priority Measure 2: Execute marketing investments focusing on Mazda brand

Consistent brand communication and effective marketing measures will be implemented focusing on the Mazda brand’s PURPOSE and raison d’etre of “enriching life-in-motion for those we serve.” This will broaden the base of customers who appreciate Mazda’s value proposition and generate new demand that the company aims for. MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA*(4) ,which opened in February 2025 as a facility to experience the Mazda brand, is a place to meet not only fans but also new customers who identify with the brand.

Priority Measure 3: Development of mechanism/system to instill brand value in stores

In addition to formulating “Brand Standards” that define the “Mazda brand experience” to better satisfy customers, Mazda is building an education and support system and providing strong support for dealerships to ensure the “Brand Standards” to penetrate and take root in stores.

Priority Measures 4. Establish a new company to improve efficiency of backyard functions

With the establishment of Mazda Business Partner CO., LTD., the indirect operations (backyard functions) currently performed by dealership administrative divisions will be consolidated into the new company. This will create a structure that allows stores and dealership companies to focus on customer care and providing the brand experience.

Outline of the new company

Company Name Mazda Business Partner CO., LTD. Location Itabashi-ku, Tokyo Representative Kazuyoshi Todou, President and Representative Director *(5) Business contents Consolidate the indirect operations of domestic sales companies within Mazda Group as a shared services company that utilizes the Group resources to improve operational efficiency and quality, and strengthen governance capital stock 10 million yen Shareholder 100% Mazda Motor Corporation Date of Establishment January 30, 2025

Mazda will continue to evolve “Joy of Driving” based on the value of “Radically Human” toward the year 2030, and will aim to deliver “Joy of Living” by creating exciting mobility experiences in its customers’ daily lives.

*1 Mazda’s management philosophy is to enhance brand value and increase corporate value by having customers and other stakeholders empathize with the value Mazda provides, and by maintaining a long-term relationship with Mazda through this emotional connection.

*2 Domestic sales volume for the full year ended March 31, 2025 was 152,000 units.

*3 New concept dealerships. Please see the news release on July 31, 2014 (Japanese only) : MAZDA NEWSROOM Mazda Announces “New Generation of Stores,” a New Concept of Dealerships

*4 Please see the news release on February 4, 2025: MAZDA NEWSROOM｜MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA Opens in Minami-Aoyama｜NEWS RELEASES

*5 Concurrently serves as Executive Officer (Domestic Sales and Brand Experience), Mazda Motor Corporation

SOURCE: Mazda