Italian super sports cars in Georgia: Lamborghini showroom officially opened in Tbilisi

Continuing its journey of global growth with a strategic expansion in Eastern Europe

The first official showroom in Georgia of Automobili Lamborghini brand has opened its’ doors in Tbilisi at 129 Agmashenebeli Street. The iconic Italian manufacturer is being exclusively represented in the Georgian market by Tegeta Holding with a showroom fully designed to reflect the brand’s bold identity, authenticity and Italian flair.

“The opening of our first official showroom in Georgia represents an important step in Lamborghini’s international development strategy. We are pleased to strengthen our presence in Georgia with a partner like Tegeta Holding, ensuring the highest standards in product offering and customer service. With the debut of our fully hybridized model range, this milestone aligns with our broader vision for sustainable performance.” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

The event hosted 500 guests and featured interactive installations, an ad-hoc DJ set, visual arts, and experiences that left a lasting impression. Guests transitioned from the custom-built pavilion to the exhibition area, where several Lamborghini models, dressed in the colors of the Italian flag, welcomed them and set the tone for the evening — all in pure Italian style. The key highlight of the event was the debut of Lamborghini Temerario[1] in the country, the super sports car that completes the hybridized line-up – a true “Fuoriclasse,” standing in a league of its own. Its 920 CV twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain offers exceptional performance and comfort for an unmatched driving experience. Developed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the twin-turbo V8 is the first and only engine in a production super sports car capable of reaching 10,000 rpm. Temerario is not only a benchmark in terms of performance, but also in interior space and comfort, offering more room for passengers and luggage than any other car in its class. The model is considered a new engineering and design breakthrough: merging high performance, new aerodynamic

Ekaterine Kavtaradze, Chief Executive Officer of Tegeta Holding commented: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host honorary guests and customers at the Lamborghini showroom. This exclusive partnership comes as the result of Tegeta’s 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and the trust we’ve earned from our partners. We are fully prepared to offer services that meet the high standards of this iconic Italian brand in our showroom. The start of cooperation with Lamborghini marks a new chapter for both Tegeta and the Georgian automotive market. We believe this milestone will have a positive impact on the image of both the holding and the country as a whole.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini