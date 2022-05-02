Aventador Ultimae: Lamborghini’s latest pure V12 on the road

The Aventador Ultimae Coupé and Roadster on route together for the first time, taking a trip from the sea to the mountains

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, in a limited edition of 350 coupés and 250 roadsters, pays homage to the iconic naturally-aspirated V12 engine; a concentration of the purest essence of all Aventador versions in a perfect finale. Traveling from the sea to the mountains, the coupé version and the roadster travelled the roads of Emilia Romagna and the Marches to create unique images.

Inspired by the performance of the SVJ and the timeless super sports elegance of the S model, the Ultimae combines the best elements of both versions to create a perfect balance between performance, dynamism and sophistication.

The Aventador Ultimae, all units of which are sold and whose production will come to an end in the upcoming months, is the grand finale of the traditional V12 internal combustion engine and is the ultimate Aventador, in every sense.

The very last Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupé, was auctioned on April 19 for USD 1.6 million together with an NFT 1:1 of the same one, created by the iconic contemporary artists Krista Kim and Steve Aoki in collaboration with the global brand storytelling agency [INVNT GROUP]™.

SOURCE: Lamborghini