AutoCrypt and Cohda Wireless sign MoU at CES 2024 to collaborate on security-integrated V2X solution

AutoCrypt, a leading automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider, and Cohda Wireless, a global connected vehicle solutions company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the opening day of CES 2024, kickstarting their collaborations on bringing a secure, full-stack solution for V2X communications.

Cohda Wireless is a global leader in V2X technology both in R&D and commercialization, with the world’s most advanced V2X software stacks supporting both 802.11p and C-V2X protocols. They are active in the European, US and Asian markets, with products compliant with the respective regional standards. Cohda Wireless solutions have undergone extensive compliance and interoperability testing and have notched up over one million vehicle-days of field testing.

As a pioneer in automotive cybersecurity, AutoCrypt has over a decade of experience and expertise in securing V2X connectivity. Its offerings encompass a security library for end entities, a V2X PKI platform with misbehaviour detection, and an integrated management dashboard for SCMS operations.

Both companies share a vision of a safe and seamless C-ITS ecosystem for all road users. As part of the collaboration, AutoCrypt’s V2X security library, AutoCrypt V2X-EE, will be integrated into the overall V2X software stacks of Cohda Wireless, shaping a full-stack, secure V2X solution for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

“AutoCrypt provides the world’s first and only V2X security solution adaptable to all major V2X PKI standards, including the US SCMS, EU CCMS, and Chinese C-SCMS. This enables us to offer customized solutions to clients across the globe.” said Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AutoCrypt. “We are excited to collaborate with Cohda Wireless on offering a complete V2X software stack to ensure the reliability of V2X communications.”

“We are delighted to be a part of another global first in our industry,” explained Cohda CEO Dr. Paul Gray. “As the implementation of connected intelligent transport systems rolls out across the globe, so will there be an ever-increasing need to safeguard sensitive data. Our partnership with AutoCrypt adds an additional layer of maturity to our product that we believe the market will recognize.”

SOURCE: AutoCrypt