Audio giant HARMAN International joins the Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) Association

The Wireless Speaker and Audio (WiSA) Association, an industry group dedicated to bringing high resolution, wireless, multi-channel audio products to the home theater market, today announces HARMAN International as its newest member.

Recently acquired by Samsung for $8 billion, HARMAN provides state-of-the-art interconnected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets worldwide. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world.

As a WiSA member, HARMAN will leverage the association’s wireless-enabling technology to expand its vast home theater product offering, which includes surround sound and whole-home audio systems. The WiSA membership will also allow HARMAN to further raise home entertainment standards by promoting technical sophistication and ease of use.

“With the growing abundance of multi-channel audio systems in the home, we have the opportunity to dramatically improve the level of entertainment through the creation of powerful home theatre experiences with the added benefit of wireless audio,” said Lou Schreurs, Vice President and General Manager of BU Connected Home at HARMAN. “Joining WiSA is an important step and we are excited to work as partners to make the wireless audio environment more convenient and desirable to consumers than ever before.”

WiSA’s innovative technology improves the home theater experience by standardizing and promoting quality wireless audio while assuring interoperability between wireless speakers and components. It enables wireless and multi-channel transmission of low-latency, high-definition audio, making it ideal for home theater systems.

Additionally, WiSA eliminates the complicated set up and wiring of traditional systems by utilizing cutting-edge wireless technology to create powerful and reliable audio systems that boast uninterrupted listening enjoyment.

“HARMAN is an ideal addition to our member roster given its long history with successful, audio brands and widespread distribution,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “The company’s position in the marketplace provides significant opportunity for the future of our certified product offerings, delivering a positive impact to the home theater industry as a whole.”

The WiSA Association consists of more than 30 member brands, including the world’s top manufacturers and resellers of audio products, who remain devoted to developing and promoting the adoption of WiSA-certified products worldwide. Together, WiSA and its members deliver unmatched performance and ease of use in the home theater industry.

For more information about the WiSA Association, please visit www.wisaassociation.org.

