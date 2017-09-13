Audi g-tron at the IAA: the clean alternative for frequent drivers

Fuel consumption of the models named:

A4 Avant g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.3 – 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100km: 6.5 – 5.5* (36.2 – 42.8 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 117 – 102* (188.3 – 164.2 g/mi); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 147 – 126* (236.6 – 202.8 g/mi)

A5 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.2 – 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3 – 5.6* (37.3 – 42.0 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 114 – 102* (183.5 – 164.2 g/mi); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 143 – 126* (230.1 – 202.8 g/mi)

A3 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 3.5 – 3.3*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.4 – 5.1* (43.6 – 46.1 US mpg); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 96 – 89* (154.5 – 143.2 g/mi); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 126 – 117* (202.8 – 188.3 g/mi)