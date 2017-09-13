Audi g-tron at the IAA: the clean alternative for frequent drivers

Fuel consumption of the models named:
A4 Avant g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.3 – 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100km: 6.5 – 5.5* (36.2 – 42.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 117 – 102* (188.3 – 164.2 g/mi); combined CO2emissions in g/km (gasoline): 147 – 126* (236.6 – 202.8 g/mi)
A5 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.2 – 3.8*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3 – 5.6* (37.3 – 42.0 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 114 – 102* (183.5 – 164.2 g/mi); combined CO2emissions in g/km (gasoline): 143 – 126* (230.1 – 202.8 g/mi)
A3 Sportback g-tron: CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 3.5 – 3.3*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.4 – 5.1* (43.6 – 46.1 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 96 – 89* (154.5 – 143.2 g/mi); combined CO2emissions in g/km (gasoline): 126 – 117* (202.8 – 188.3 g/mi)
Audi demonstrates through its g-tron fleet how sporty driving can be combined with efficiency, environmental friendliness and fuel economy. The brand with the Four Rings is now making a particularly sustainable offer: The company is to supply climate-friendly Audi e-gas to its customers as standard for three years, to power the A4 Avant g-tron, A5 Sportback g-tron and A3 Sportback g-tron models. The customer pays the standard natural gas price. With this deal, Audi is reducing the CO2 emissions of the g-tron fleet when running on gas by 80 percent**. The two new models A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron are currently being exhibited at the IAA in Frankfurt.
Audi extended its range of eco-friendly g-tron models with A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron. The A3 Sportback g-tron has already been on the market since 2014. “Our g-tron fleet enables us to fill the gap in climate-friendly long-distance mobility”, explained Martin Sander, Germany Sales Director of AUDI AG. “The high range, rapid refueling times and good fuel economy are huge advantages particularly for frequent drivers.”
Compared directly to a gasoline engine in the same performance category, the fuel costs are markedly lower at around four euros per 100 kilometers (62.1 mi) (Germany, as of: September 2017). In addition to lower fuel costs, the customer will reap the benefits of lower motor vehicle tax thanks to the lower CO2 emissions. The tank module, which consists of four gas tanks with a total capacity of 19 kilogramsand a 25-liter (6.6 US gal) gasoline tank, allows for a range of up to 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) when the cars are running in pure CNG mode. The overall range can reach up to 950 kilometers (590.3 mi).
Furthermore both automobiles are especially eco-friendly: when running on gas and with S tronic, CO2 emissions amount to 102 grams per kilometer (164.2 g/mi), almost one-fifth lower than when running on gasoline (126 grams per kilometer [202.8 g/mi]). The figure even increases if the green fuel Audi e-gas is used: The Audi g-tron models even cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent compared to a gasoline model in the same performance category. This is produced using renewable energy from water and CO2 or from organic residual materials such as straw and plant clippings. During its production, Audi e-gas binds exactly the amount of CO2 emitted by the car.
As standard, Audi will supply Audi e-gas for three years to all customers who order the A3 Sportback g-tron, A4 Avant g-tron or A5 Sportback g-tron by May 31, 2018. The customer can then refuel their g-tron model at any CNG filling station but only pays the standard natural gas price. By feeding the computed volume of Audi e-gas into the natural gas grid, Audi ensures the green benefits of the program, including the corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions. TÜV Süd, a German testing and certification authority, monitors and certifies the process.
Audi and its partners are producing the Audi e-gas in several processes and facilities in Germany as well as in a number of other European countries. Among other things, the brand produces e-gas in its own power-to-gas plant in Werlte, located in Lower Saxony. The process: Three electrolyzers powered primarily by surplus green electricity split water into oxygen and hydrogen. In the subsequent methanation process, the hydrogen reacts with CO2. The result: synthetic methane – Audi e-gas – is created. This is fed into the European gas grid and compensates for the volume of natural gas used by the g-tron model in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).
* Figures depend on the tires/wheels used and on the transmission version
** In pure e-gas mode (CNG) with a well-to-wheel analysis (a life cycle assessment that includes fuel production and normal driving of the automobile), in comparison with an equivalent model in the same performance class with a conventional gasoline engine