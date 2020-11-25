Audi further improves the e-tron product line: AC charging with 22 kW of power, greater driving convenience

Faster charging, more convenience behind the wheel – Audi is systematically enhancing its e-tron models. The all-electric SUV and e-tron Sportback* SUV coupe are receiving a number of new equipment features.

AC charging: double the capacity

Fast charging with direct current (DC) has always been a major strength of the e-tron models. Now Audi is also enabling faster charging with alternating current (AC). Effective immediately, e-tron 552 and e-tron Sportback 553 customers can order a second on-board charger that doubles the power from 11 kW to as much as 22 kW at appropriate charging terminals. This option will follow for the e-tron 504 and e-tron S models in mid-2021. The standard mode 3 cable, with which all e-tron models can charge at public terminals, has already been converted to a charging capacity of 22 kW.

Intelligently connected: the e-tron charging system connect

The new charging system connect, which Audi offers for home garages, is also designed for a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. It is designed for use at household outlets and can thus also be used when away from home. Using a suitable domestic installation, the e-tron 552 models can be fully charged in just under five hours. The charging system connect comprises an operating unit with a 5-inch touch display and a wall mount. Its Wi-Fi internet connection enables both control via the myAudi app and function updates. Audi recommends a three-phase, 400-volt outlet for optimal use of the charging system connect. If desired, an electrician referred by the local Audi dealer will check the power supply and install the suitable technology as needed.

In conjunction with a compatible home energy management system from SMA Solar Technology or the Hager Group, the e-tron charging system connect offers additional, intelligent functions. For example, the Audi e-tron can take account of the needs of other consumers in the household and charge with the remaining power available in order to avoid overloading the home electrical system. The charging system also allows customers to define individual priorities, such as charging when electricity is less expensive under a variable electricity rate. If the home is equipped with a photovoltaic system, the car can be charged preferentially using the electricity generated by the system. Charging planning then considers forecast periods of sunshine. Additional features of the e-tron charging system connect include PIN protection against unauthorized use and the recording of charging energy.

New steering wheel: even more convenience with adaptive cruise assist

The updated steering wheels make driving even more convenient. The driver only has to lightly touch the touch-sensitive rim once per minute with his or her hand to ensure that the lateral guidance of the adaptive cruise assist remains active. The driver remains fully responsible for steering the vehicle, however. The high-end system, which uses data from the central driver assistance controller (zFAS), can keep the Audi e-tron centered in the lane. It also manages longitudinal guidance across the entire speed range. It supports the driver with accelerating, braking, maintaining speed, keeping distance and in traffic jam situations.

New size for the S models: 22-inch wheels

The Audi e-tron S5 and the Audi e-tron S Sportback6 come standard with 20-inch wheels, with 21-inch wheels available as an option. Audi Sport GmbH has now upped the ante – with 10.5Jx22 wheels and 285/35 series tires. The titanium gray wheels have a five-spoke structure and a gloss turned finish.

These new features for the e-tron models can be ordered immediately. Customers will begin receiving the improved vehicles toward the end of the year.

SOURCE: Audi