Audi electrifies the World Economic Forum in Davos

Sustainable mobility for the World Economic Forum in Davos: As the exclusive shuttle partner, Audi is providing a fleet of 50 Audi e-tron cars for the annual meeting in 2019. The all-electric cars are fully powered by green electricity. And with mobile charging containers, the company is demonstrating a potential application of used batteries from electric cars.

“We are focusing clearly and consistently on sustainable mobility solutions for the future,” emphasized the Board of Management Chairman of AUDI AG, Bram Schot. “At this year’s World Economic Forum, we can demonstrate our definition of practical electric mobility live, and can let many people experience it directly.”

The Audi e-tron is the first all-electric large-series model from the Ingolstadt-based premium car manufacturer. More than 20,000 reservations have already been received for this model, which will arrive in the showrooms in Europe next week. With the shuttle fleet of 50 Audi e-trons, the company is once again demonstrating the car’s practicality in the snowy Swiss mountains – also in the region’s challenging weather and topography.

Three mobile Audi charging containers with a total output of 700 kW and a capacity of 1.14 MWh will ensure the rapid supply of green electricity for the intensively used e-tron fleet. With this Audi research project, the company is testing the reuse of electric cars’ batteries. After their phase of use in cars is over, the high-voltage batteries continue to be suitable for various energy-storage applications. For this reason, Audi is testing scenarios for using the available resources as efficiently as possible. The company is currently deploying the containers at major events and is thus flexibly supplementing the local charging infrastructure.

With this research project, Audi is making a visible commitment to the values of the Global Battery Alliance of the World Economic Forum. The alliance consists of public- and private-sector partners from the entire battery supply chain and aims to ensure social and ecological sustainability in the value chain of battery raw materials. To this end, the Global Battery Alliance is concerned with the conditions for raw-material extraction, sustainable recycling concepts in the sense of a closed-loop economy, and innovations that promote battery sustainability. Audi has been a member of the cooperation platform since 2017.

Audi has been supporting the World Economic Forum as the exclusive shuttle partner since 1987. The 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will take place in Davos from January 22 to 25, 2019.

SOURCE: Audi